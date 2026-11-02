Remi Odunsi Loses APC Ticket for Kosofe Federal Constituency, Vows to Campaign for Tinubu and Hamzat

Remi Oluwalogbon Odunsi has vowed to mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State governorship candidate Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and other APC candidates despite losing the party's Kosofe Federal Constituency ticket for the 2027 elections.

A House of Representatives aspirant, Remi Oluwalogbon Odunsi, has vowed to mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State governorship candidate, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress, despite losing the party's ticket for the Kosofe Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 general elections.

Odunsi, who described her decision as an expression of loyalty to the APC, said losing the party's ticket would not discourage her from working for its success in the forthcoming elections. She said she remained committed to the party and its candidates across all levels. To demonstrate her commitment, she has commenced a grassroots mobilisation campaign through her political platform, the Remi Odunsi Organisation (ROO), with door-to-door engagements across communities in Kosofe Federal Constituency.

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Grassroots Mobilisation Across Kosofe Communities

The campaign is also canvassing support for the APC candidate for the constituency, Dele Osinowo. The mobilisation team has visited Agboyi-Odo, Maidan, Maryland, Ojota, Ikosi-Isheri, Magodo-Isheri and the Kosofe Arewa community, among other areas. The visits are part of a sustained effort to engage residents directly and build political awareness at the grassroots. Odunsi said direct engagement with residents remained essential to building political awareness, strengthening democratic participation and bridging the gap between political leaders and the electorate.

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She said the door-to-door campaign provided an opportunity for residents to express their expectations, raise concerns and draw attention to challenges affecting their communities. Issues raised during the engagements included inadequate electricity supply, inclusive governance and the need for equitable distribution of democratic dividends. Odunsi stressed that political mobilisation should not be limited to election periods, arguing that sustained interaction with constituents was necessary to ensure that their concerns remained part of governance discussions.

Call For Stronger Community Organisation

She also called for stronger community organisation and active citizenship, noting that effective grassroots structures were important to political participation and representative governance. The ROO convener said the organisation would sustain its community engagements and political awareness campaign across Kosofe as the elections approach.