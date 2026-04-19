Lookman Scores Historic Goal as Atlético Madrid Falls to Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey Final Thriller

Ademola Lookman etched his name in Nigerian football history by scoring in the Copa del Rey final, but his goal wasn't enough as Atlético Madrid lost to Real Sociedad on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw. The defeat raises concerns for Atlético ahead of their Champions League semi-final.

The Copa del Rey final saw a dramatic clash between Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad , ultimately ending in a 4-3 penalty shootout victory for Real Sociedad after a thrilling 2-2 draw. The match, held at the Estadio de La Cartuja, was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams exhibiting resilience and skill. Real Sociedad took an early lead, but Atlético fought back.

Ademola Lookman, the Nigerian forward, became the second Nigerian player to score in a Copa del Rey final, following in the footsteps of Finidi George who achieved this feat in 1997. Lookman's goal was crucial in leveling the score for Atlético after Sociedad had regained their advantage from a penalty, making it 2-1 just before halftime. The intensity of the match continued into the second half, with Atlético demonstrating a determined comeback. Julián Álvarez found the back of the net in the 83rd minute, securing an equalizer with a powerful left-footed shot. Atlético came close to securing a victory moments later, but a missed open goal by Álex Baena prevented them from completing a dramatic turnaround. The match eventually went into extra time as fatigue set in for both sides, leading to a more open game with chances created at both ends. Álvarez nearly sealed the win with a strike that hit the crossbar, but neither team managed to break the deadlock, forcing the final into a penalty shootout. The shootout proved to be the decisive factor. Both teams missed their initial penalties. However, Atlético's chances began to dwindle as Alexander Sørloth and Julián Álvarez had their spot-kicks saved by the impressive Sociedad goalkeeper, Marrero. Pablo Marín then stepped up to convert the final penalty, securing the Copa del Rey trophy for Real Sociedad. Despite the eventual defeat, Lookman's performance was a highlight of the match. His equalizer, marking his historic achievement, underscored his growing importance to Atlético since his reported €35 million transfer in February. Lookman has consistently delivered vital contributions across various competitions, including goals in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga, and has been instrumental in Atlético's Copa del Rey campaign. The defeat marks a concerning dip in form for Atlético, with six losses in their last seven matches across all competitions. This result also ends their nine-match unbeaten streak against Real Sociedad. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad continues their strong performance in the Copa del Rey, having won four of their last five encounters against Atlético in this tournament. Attention now shifts to Atlético's crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Arsenal, and this recent defeat is likely to raise questions about the team's current momentum and psychological state heading into such a significant fixture. The report also briefly touches upon other news items, including an investigation into illegal timber trade fueling terrorism in North-central Nigeria and Benin, an exclusive report on a Federal Government panel implicating Uche Nnaji and confirming alleged forgery of a UNN certificate, and another exclusive detailing the Federal High Court Chief Judge Tsoho operating undeclared accounts and potentially violating the code of conduct law. Additionally, a piece titled With love to Waziri, by Femi Fani-Kayode is mentioned





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