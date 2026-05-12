London man sentenced to 27 years for attempted murder at motorcycle gathering

A 22-year-old man, Emad Al-Haj Shareef, has been convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting to kill a teenager during a motorcycle event in west London. The case highlights ongoing efforts to combat gun violence in the city, with police reporting a decline in firearm-related crimes.

A 22-year-old man from west London has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after being found guilty of attempting to murder a teenager during a motorcycle gathering in Hayes.

Emad Al-Haj Shareef received his sentence at Kingston Crown Court on Monday following a trial that revealed disturbing details about the shooting. The incident occurred on the night of August 23, 2025, during a large motorcycle event attended by hundreds of people. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was reportedly not well known to Shareef, though they belonged to the same motorcycle group. Initial tensions escalated into a violent confrontation after Shareef allegedly threatened the teenager, who then fled the scene.

In a chilling sequence of events, Shareef chased the victim on a motorcycle and fired at him at close range, striking the teenager in the neck and leaving him in critical condition. Emergency services rushed the wounded young man to Hillingdon Hospital shortly after midnight. A comprehensive investigation by detectives from the Metropolitan Police uncovered vital evidence, including CCTV footage and witness accounts.

Surveillance cameras captured Shareef committing the shooting while riding his motorcycle, and additional footage tracked his movements as he fled toward his home in Hounslow. Police arrested Shareef two days later at his residence on Norman Crescent, where he was subsequently charged with attempted murder. Authorities later discovered the weapon used in the attack, along with a magazine, concealed in a stolen vehicle.

Forensic reports confirmed that a jacket recovered from the same vehicle, allegedly worn by Shareef during the shooting, tested positive for gunshot residue. Digital evidence, including mobile phone records and social media activity, further tied Shareef to the crime. Detectives also retrieved a Snapchat video posted by Shareef earlier that day, showing him at the motorcycle gathering near Piccadilly Circus. Detective Constable Paulina Rosol, the lead investigator, emphasized the seriousness of gun violence in London.

Shareef went to great lengths to hide the firearm, conceal evidence, and create an alibi, but the investigation dismantled his claims of innocence. The Metropolitan Police remain resolute in their mission to combat violent crime and eliminate illegal firearms from the streets. The sentencing comes amid promising statistics showing a 27% reduction in fatal gun-related incidents in London over the past year, alongside a 75% increase in firearm seizures by law enforcement.

Authorities hope this case sends a strong message to those involved in organized street crime and illicit firearms trafficking, reaffirming their commitment to pursuing and prosecuting offenders





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