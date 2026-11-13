Loka Lawya: From Homeless Orphan to UNIPORT Student

Chinedu Nkwocha, known as Loka Lawya, overcame blindness and abandonment to become a University of Port Harcourt broadcasting student and entertainer through the help of a Catholic nun.

Chinedu Nkwocha, widely recognized by his stage name Loka Lawya, has transformed a life defined by profound loss and physical disability into a narrative of resilience and academic achievement. Born on April 1, 2000, in the Ajegunle district of Lagos, the visually impaired comedian, musician, and content creator is currently a first-year broadcasting student at the University of Port Harcourt.

Nkwocha's journey from a comfortable childhood in Ajegunle to homelessness and blindness in Surulere highlights the critical role of community intervention in overcoming systemic neglect. His story serves as a powerful testament to the impact of individual compassion, particularly from religious institutions, in providing stability for vulnerable orphans facing extreme socioeconomic adversity.

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The Tragic Loss of Family Support

Nkwocha's descent into hardship began in 2009 with the death of his mother, which left his father as the sole caregiver for his medical and emotional needs. The young boy suffered from cataracts, a condition requiring surgical intervention that was initially scheduled for 2011 but ultimately fell through due to the sudden death of his father. Nkwocha recalls that his father, who worked in clearing and forwarding at Apapa and later as a commercial motorcyclist, died from a cold just days before the procedure, leaving Chinedu without any means to access the hospital.

Following his father's death in 2011, Nkwocha was initially placed with his aunt in Ajegunle, but familial rejection soon followed. After facing complaints from his aunt's first wife, he was returned to his father's home in Surulere, where he faced severe maltreatment from his extended family who had not accepted him as an orphan. This period marked the beginning of his most difficult years, characterized by homelessness and exposure to the elements.

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Nightmares in Surulere and Unlikely Salvation

During his time in Surulere, Nkwocha slept on a borrowed bench in the corridor of a face-me-I-face-you apartment, with his belongings stored outside. He survived a terrifying incident during heavy rains when floodwaters covered him while he slept on the bench, narrowly escaping drowning. Without parental support or financial resources, he became completely blind by 2012, a condition he attributes directly to the lack of medical care after his father's death.

Despite being rejected by his relatives, Nkwocha's survival was aided by two unexpected figures: his grandfather, Dennis Nkwocha, and a local restaurant owner named Mr Monday. His grandfather used his pension to provide bread and tea, while Mr Monday allowed the partially sighted boy to help with chores like peeling seasoning cubes and washing plates in exchange for eba and soup. These acts of kindness from non-relatives kept him alive during his darkest days.

Intervention by Pacelli School and Religious Sisters

The turning point in Nkwocha's life occurred in 2014 when he met a Catholic friend named Ebuka, who cleaned Pacelli School for the Blind and Partially Sighted Children. Ebuka invited Nkwocha to the school, where he encountered Reverend Sister Jane Onyeneri, the principal at the time. Sister Jane Onyeneri listened to his harrowing story and offered to facilitate his free registration, a process his relatives refused to support due to claims of being too busy.

When Sister Jane Onyeneri questioned his relatives about their willingness to take him back, they explicitly stated they did not want him. Consequently, the Reverend Sisters of the Handmaids of the Holy Child Jesus, led by Sister Jane Onyeneri, assumed full responsibility for his welfare and education. This intervention not only provided him with shelter and sight-related care but also laid the foundation for his current academic pursuits.

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Academic Achievement and Future Entertainment Goals

Today, Nkwocha is pursuing a degree in Broadcasting at the University of Port Harcourt, a significant milestone that reflects his determination to overcome the barriers imposed by his disability and orphan status. As a 100-level student, he continues to build his career as an entertainer, owning Loka Lawya Entertainment Venture. He aims to leverage his education and public platform to fulfill his dreams in comedy and music.

Nkwocha's narrative underscores the importance of structured support systems for orphans and persons with disabilities. His ability to secure higher education and professional opportunities despite extreme early-life challenges offers a compelling case study in resilience. He now seeks broader opportunities to expand his reach in the entertainment industry, carrying the hope instilled in him by the strangers who chose to help him.