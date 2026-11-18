Peter Obi says his Washington meetings with US political figures sought no endorsement for his 2027 presidential ambition, while a lobbying firm hired by Atiku Abubakar denies Congress met with or endorsed him.

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, has said his recent engagements with American political figures in Washington, DC, were not intended to secure an endorsement for his 2027 presidential ambition.

He stated this in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, responding to media reports suggesting his meetings with members of the United States Congress amounted to an endorsement. Obi said his visit to the United States was primarily to discuss Nigeria's development, citizens' welfare, and the country's democratic future with American stakeholders. The former Anambra State governor said he did not describe the engagements as endorsements by the US Congress or any of its members.

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He wrote that his visit was not intended to secure an endorsement and that he did not characterise his meetings as endorsements of his political aspirations by the US Congress or any of its members. He explained that the discussions focused on Nigeria's development, the welfare of its citizens and the consolidation of democracy.

Obi said he was especially concerned with strengthening democratic institutions, advancing accountability, and ensuring that Nigeria's electoral process produces elections that are free, fair, transparent and credible. He added that these matters should concern every Nigerian committed to the country's future. The NDC candidate encouraged other Nigerian political leaders, particularly those seeking public office, to engage international stakeholders on issues affecting the country.

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He said Nigeria's democracy can be strengthened through constructive dialogue, the exchange of experiences and a shared commitment to credible elections. Obi warned against sensational headlines and inaccurate interpretations of his engagements. He said Nigeria's democratic future is far too consequential to be distorted by sensational headlines or inaccurate interpretations, adding that his mission centred on Nigeria, its people and the future of democracy, not on endorsing any individual.

Obi Lists Washington Meetings

In an earlier post on Tuesday, Obi disclosed that he arrived in Washington, DC, on Monday, November 16, for engagements with American political figures, including members of the US House of Representatives. He said he met with congressional leaders from both the US House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as other influential American figures.

He listed Congressman Marlin Stutzman, Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, former Congressman Todd Tiahrt, Suzanne Bock Grisham and retired US Army Colonel Albert V. Short among those he met. He said the discussions focused on vital matters affecting Nigeria's development, the wellbeing of the people and the future of the country's democracy.

Obi said the conversations also addressed the protection of Nigeria's emerging democracy and the strengthening of democratic institutions to ensure elections are free, fair, transparent and credible, accurately reflecting the will of the Nigerian people. He also disclosed that he granted an interview to American television commentator Glenn Beck, during which they discussed Nigeria's development challenges, accountable leadership and resource management.

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Lobbyist Disputes Endorsement Claims

Obi said he also addressed a gathering on Capitol Hill, where he highlighted the need for international cooperation on Nigeria's security, national unity, economic prosperity and democratic development. However, Karl Von Batten, a representative of Washington-based lobbying firm Von Batten-Montague-York, which was hired by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, disputed suggestions that the US Congress officially met with or endorsed Obi. In a statement on Wednesday, Von Batten said the event attended by Obi was a private engagement.

He said none of the individuals featured in the circulated video belonged to the House Foreign Affairs Committee or its Subcommittee on Africa, which oversees US foreign policy towards the continent. He said Congress did not meet with or endorse Mr Obi, that the event he attended was private, and that no one in the video is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee or its Subcommittee on Africa.

He added that he knows everyone in the video and that no official from the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs appears in it either. Von Batten said he recognised Congressman Stutzman and Congresswoman Van Duyne in the video but noted that neither serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He said they serve on other committees responsible for the budget and small businesses.

Clarification On Inaccurate Reports

He added that his clarification was not intended to diminish the significance of Obi's visit but to correct what he described as inaccurate reports, particularly because his firm had been mentioned.