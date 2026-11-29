Search the FCCPC approved list for the app and company name, avoid watchlisted or delisted apps, and know your rights under the 2025 digital lending rules.

To check whether a loan app is legal in Nigeria, open the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) digital lending page and search its list of approved digital money lenders for both the company name and the app name. If the app is missing, or appears on the FCCPC watchlist or delisted list, do not borrow from it or give it access to your phone.

This guide explains who regulates loan apps in Nigeria, how to read the FCCPC lists, which protections the 2025 digital lending regulations give borrowers, what warning signs to look for before you install an app, and where to complain if a lender breaks the rules.

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Key facts

Regulator Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Main rules Digital, Electronic, Online, or Non-Traditional (DEON) Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, made under the FCCPC Act 2018 Where to check fccpc.gov.ng, page "Registration of Digital Money Lenders": approved list, watchlist, delisted apps Complaint to the lender Must be resolved within 24 hours, or 48 hours at most Loan statement You can demand your usage history; the lender must provide it within 24 hours Complaint to FCCPC lenderstaskforce@fccpc.gov.ng or the complaint window on the FCCPC website Maximum fine (company) N100 million or 1% of the previous year's turnover, whichever is greater

Who regulates loan apps in Nigeria?

Digital lending to consumers is regulated by the FCCPC. Its DEON Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025 apply to unsecured loans given by digital, electronic, online or other non-traditional means, whether the loan is paid out as cash, airtime, data or cashback. The rules cover the lender and also its partners and service providers that share in the revenue from the loan.

Under the regulations, a company that wants to offer these loans must apply to the FCCPC and receive approval before it operates. Lenders that were already active when the regulations took effect were given 90 days to obtain approval. An approval is not permanent: it runs for about three years and must be renewed, and the FCCPC can revoke it if a lender gave false information, breaks the rules or acts against consumers' interests.

Some lenders, such as microfinance banks, are also licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The FCCPC regulations say that its approval does not replace any licence that another regulator requires, so a bank-owned app still needs to follow both sets of rules.

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How do I check if a loan app is approved by the FCCPC?

Go to the official FCCPC website, fccpc.gov.ng, and open the page Registration of Digital Money Lenders. Open the DML approval list. It is a table with the company name, the name of each app and a remark column. The FCCPC describes the entries as conditionally or fully approved. Search the table for the exact app name as it appears in the app store, and then for the company name shown in the app's developer details or terms and conditions. Both should match the same row. Scroll to the watchlist and the delisted apps tables on the same page. An app on either list should be treated as a red flag. Check that the app shows clear contact details and a complaint channel. The regulations require lenders to publish a phone number and email address for enquiries and complaints.

Many apps use similar names, and one company may run several apps. A name that is close to an approved app, but not identical, is not the same thing as approval. If you are unsure, do not install the app until you can match it to the official list.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: FCCPC, DEON Consumer Lending Regulations 2025.

What must a legal loan app tell you before you borrow?

The DEON regulations put the duty of disclosure on the lender. Before any loan is completed, the lender must show you the full terms, including:

the interest rate , the repayment terms and every associated fee;

, the and every associated fee; the terms in clear, simple English that an average consumer can understand, without misleading wording;

a copy of the contract delivered to you, digitally or otherwise, when you take up the service;

up-to-date information on its website and app about lending rates and other charges.

The lender may change interest, fees or charges only if the contract expressly allows it, and it must tell you if a loan request is declined, varied or amended. It must also assess whether you can repay before it lends to you.

What are loan apps not allowed to do?

The regulations list practices that lenders must avoid. A lender must not:

give you a loan you did not ask for: credit must be opt-in , and automatic or pre-authorised lending is prohibited;

, and automatic or pre-authorised lending is prohibited; charge fees for products or renewals you did not request;

force you to take a loan as a condition for buying another service;

push loans on you through incessant or excessively targeted advertising, or market in an unethical way;

use unfair contract terms, such as changing the contract without notice or asking you to waive your legal protections.

Lenders must also comply with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023. In the FCCPC registration forms, service providers to lenders must confirm that the apps they deploy are not designed to access customers' call logs, contacts and photos. If a loan app insists on reading your contacts or gallery before it will lend, treat that as a warning sign.

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What should I do if a loan app harasses me or breaks the rules?

Complain to the lender first through the channel shown in the app or on its website. The regulations say complaints should be resolved within 24 hours; if that is not practicable, the lender must tell you the timeframe, which cannot exceed 48 hours. Ask for your loan statement. You are entitled to a statement or history of your use of the service within 24 hours of asking. Keep evidence: screenshots of messages, call times, payment receipts and the app's terms. Escalate to the FCCPC at lenderstaskforce@fccpc.gov.ng or through the complaint window on the FCCPC website if the lender does not resolve the problem.

If the lender is a microfinance bank or another CBN-licensed institution, you can also use the CBN's consumer complaint process after the bank has had its chance to respond.

What penalties can a lender face?

A lender that breaks the DEON regulations can face fines, suspension of operations, delisting or revocation of its approval. For a company, the administrative penalty can reach N100 million or 1% of its turnover in the previous year, whichever is greater. An individual can be fined up to N50 million, and directors can be disqualified for up to five years.

Frequently asked questions

Is a loan app on the Google Play Store automatically legal?

No. Being available in an app store is not FCCPC approval. Check the app and its company on the FCCPC approved list.

What does it mean if an app is on the FCCPC watchlist?

The FCCPC publishes a separate watchlist of apps and companies. Being on it is a warning; it is safer not to borrow from such an app.

Can a loan app give me a loan I did not request?

No. Under the 2025 regulations, consumers must actively request and consent to credit. Automatic or pre-authorised lending is prohibited.

How fast must a loan app answer my complaint?

Within 24 hours of receiving it. Where that is not practicable, the lender must give a timeframe that does not exceed 48 hours.

Does the FCCPC set a maximum interest rate for loan apps?

The regulations say the FCCPC will monitor interest rates so that they are not exploitative, under guidelines it issues. Always read the rate and total repayment shown in the app before you accept.

Sources: FCCPC – Registration of Digital Money Lenders (approved list, watchlist, delisted apps); DEON Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025; DEON Consumer Lending Guidelines 2025; last reviewed November 2026. Lists change often, so always check the live FCCPC page. Header image: AI-generated illustration. This article is general information, not financial or legal advice.