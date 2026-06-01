Liverpool to Formalize Andoni Iraola Appointment as New Head Coach

Liverpool FC is set to open formal talks with Andoni Iraola to become the club's new manager after dismissing Arne Slot. Iraola, who led Bournemouth to a record-high Premier League finish, is the leading candidate as Liverpool seeks a more aggressive tactical style.

Liverpool Football Club is poised to begin formal negotiations with Spanish coach Andoni Iraola regarding the vacant head coach position, following the dismissal of Arne Slot .

The Reds ended their partnership with Slot on Saturday, concluding a tenure that saw the Dutch manager deliver the Premier League title in his first season. However, a disappointing second campaign, marked by a low points tally and a significant gap to the champions, prompted the club's hierarchy to seek a change. A quick appointment is a priority, and Iraola has emerged as the principal candidate for the role.

Iraola, 43, comes highly recommended after a successful spell at AFC Bournemouth. Under his guidance, the Cherries achieved their highest-ever Premier League finish, securing sixth place and a coveted Europa League qualification spot for the upcoming season. His team finished just three points behind Liverpool, demonstrating both tactical acumen and the ability to overachieve with a squad of similar resources.

While Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes, a former technical director at Bournemouth, is known to have a working relationship with Iraola, the club has also considered other options such as Sebastian Hoeness of Stuttgart and Pierre Sage from Lens. Despite this, widespread reports indicate Iraola is the preferred choice and is expected to be formally offered the job.

Iraola announced his intention to leave Bournemouth in April, making him a free agent this summer and attracting interest from a host of European clubs, including Crystal Palace, AC Milan, and Bayer Leverkusen. Liverpool's decision to move on from Slot was driven by a desire to implement a more aggressive, high-intensity style of play, a philosophy that aligns closely with Iraola's proven methods.

The new manager's challenge will be immediate: to rebuild momentum after a season that yielded only 60 points-the club's lowest total since 2015-16-and to restore the performance levels expected of a side aiming to compete on multiple fronts, including the Champions League. Iraola's own journey to this point is notable; a former Spain international who spent the bulk of his playing career at Athletic Bilbao, he transitioned into management with stints at AEK Larnaca, Mirandes, and Rayo Vallecano before his impressive work at Bournemouth.

Liverpool is now expected to expedite discussions with Iraola as preparations for the next pre-season schedule commence, aiming to provide stability and a clear direction ahead of the new campaign





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Liverpool FC Andoni Iraola Manager Coach Premier League Bournemouth Arne Slot Richard Hughes Tactical Change Europa League

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