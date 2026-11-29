Jeremie Frimpong's own goal cancelled out Dominik Szoboszlai's early strike as Everton held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby, leaving the Reds fourth and six points behind Arsenal.

Liverpool missed the chance to move second in the Premier League as Jeremie Frimpong's own goal gifted Everton a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

A point leaves Andoni Iraola's men in fourth, still six points behind leaders Arsenal. The Gunners can extend that advantage to nine with victory over Manchester City later on Sunday. Iraola was far from satisfied with the result. He said: I think it is not a good point.

Also read Liverpool vs Everton Preview: Reds Seek Title Boost as Toffees Face Defensive Crisis

It is better than nothing but we have been the team closer to winning the game, having the best chances, so you cannot be fully happy with the point. He added: Overall the game hasn't been a brilliant game from either team. Most derbies are like this. We still had good situations to score and the finishing hasn't been sharp enough.

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Merseyside Derby Produces Sixth-First Draw

Liverpool came into the match seeking a fifth consecutive Premier League away win, while Everton aimed for a third straight home victory after beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup and Coventry in the league. Neither side achieved their target as the fixture produced the 69th draw in Merseyside derby history. Everton were aiming to make amends for a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford on Monday. The Reds started brightly and took the lead in the fifth minute.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai buried the ball into the far corner from the edge of the box after a great link-up with Florian Wirtz. It was Szoboszlai's third league goal of the season. Wirtz, who has found his best form since his £100 million ($131 million) move from Bayer Leverkusen last year, took his tally of goals and assists to nine in his past six games for club and country. His pass set up Szoboszlai's opener.

Own Goal Costs Liverpool Second Place

Liverpool's lead lasted 20 minutes until Frimpong inadvertently put the ball into his own net from an Everton free-kick. Kieran Dewsbury-Hall delivered the set piece, and Frimpong shanked it into his own goal under pressure from Jake O'Brien. The own goal cost Liverpool the chance to go second. Frimpong was making his first Premier League start since August, and his return at right-back was Liverpool's only change from the side that thrashed Manchester United 4-0 last weekend.

Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo, who has brought stability to the Reds' defence after a shaky start to Iraola's tenure, was missed, most notably for Everton's equaliser. Wirtz came close to restoring Liverpool's lead, but Jordan Pickford was composed enough to deny the German forward. The first half ended with Liverpool as the better side, but they were left to rue not taking their chances before the break.

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Isak Misses Chance to Restore Liverpool Lead

Frimpong should have had his moment of redemption moments later with a teasing cross that the in-form Alexander Isak somehow stabbed wide from point-blank range. Wirtz also fired too close to Pickford after a lightning counter-attack, with Everton furious that a foul had not gone their way in the build-up. Liverpool dominated possession in the second half but could not find the winner.

Virgil van Dijk headed over with a similar chance to the one he netted to win this fixture last season. Isak then fluffed his lines once more after patient play from Wirtz teed him up five minutes from time. Everton hit the target on three occasions in the second half and held out for a point. The match ended a goal apiece in Iraola's first Merseyside Derby as Liverpool's manager.

Liverpool's four wins in their previous five league games had seen them emerge as potentially Arsenal's biggest threat to retaining the title. But a lacklustre second-half showing illustrated a side still in transition just months into Iraola's reign. The Reds remain fourth on the log with 22 points after 12 matches, while Everton are 10th with 17 points. Everton's Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko was involved in a foul on Liverpool's Spanish midfielder Victor Munoz during the match.

Liverpool's Swedish striker Alexander Isak reacted on the pitch after the final whistle as the game finished 1-1. The result leaves both sides with mixed emotions as they continue their respective campaigns. Liverpool will look to bounce back in their next fixture as they continue their title challenge. The Toffees will take confidence from holding their rivals to a draw after their heavy defeat to Brentford.