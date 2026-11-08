Nigeria Debate Consortium Begins 2027 Series With Lagos Governorship Debate

The Nigeria Debate Consortium has launched its 2027 election debate series with the Lagos governorship debate, featuring Obafemi Hamzat, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Funso Doherty and Deji Doherty.

The Nigeria Debate Consortium has begun its series of debates for Nigeria's 2027 general elections with the Lagos governorship debate. The Lagos debate is the first in the series organised by the consortium in selected battleground states ahead of the 2027 elections.

The consortium comprises Channels Television, TVC News, Punch Newspaper, The Cable, and Vanguard Newspaper. The event is currently being held at The Hub by IALA, House of His Glory, Plot 18, Providence Road, beside Keystone Bank, Marwa, in the Lekki area of Lagos.

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Lagos Candidates Face Off In Debate

Among the major contenders for the Lagos governorship seat are incumbent Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Funso Doherty of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Deji Doherty of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Hamzat, the APC candidate, said people's needs will determine our decisions.

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The debate series is designed to provide a credible, non-partisan platform for participating candidates to present their agendas, defend their policy choices and respond to questions on the issues that matter most to Lagos residents. It also provides an opportunity for voters to put the candidates' capacity, ideas and priorities under public scrutiny before the February 6, 2027, governorship elections. The issues span transportation and infrastructure to security, housing, education, healthcare, job creation and economic growth.

The Lagos governorship debate is the first in the consortium's series, which will extend to other selected battleground states ahead of the 2027 general elections. The initiative aims to give voters a chance to assess candidates' capacity, ideas and priorities before the February 6, 2027, governorship elections. The debate features four major contenders for the Lagos governorship seat.

Media Consortium Launches Election Series

They are Obafemi Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Funso Doherty of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and Deji Doherty of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The event is being held at The Hub by IALA, House of His Glory, Plot 18, Providence Road, beside Keystone Bank, Marwa, in Lagos's Lekki area. The consortium comprises Channels Television, TVC News, Punch Newspaper, The Cable, and Vanguard Newspaper.

The debate series is intended to provide a credible, non-partisan platform for candidates to present their agendas, defend their policy choices and respond to questions on issues that matter most to Lagos residents. It also gives voters a chance to put candidates' capacity, ideas, and priorities under public scrutiny before the February 6, 2027, governorship elections. Issues expected to feature include transportation and infrastructure, security, housing, education, healthcare, job creation, and economic growth.

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The Nigeria Debate Consortium's series is part of efforts to engage voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.