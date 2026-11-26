LivDot founder Bada Akintunde-Johnson bridges the gap for fans unable to attend Lagos Detty December concerts by streaming BNXN and Ruger live globally via pay-per-view.

LivDot has officially launched a comprehensive digital streaming initiative to broadcast major Lagos Detty December concerts to international audiences, effectively removing geographical barriers for Afrobeats fans who cannot travel to Nigeria. The platform, which aims to capture the global demand for live Nigerian entertainment, provides real-time access to performances by top-tier artists including BNXN, Fola, Oxlade, and Ruger from various locations around the world.

Concert Streaming Schedule and Artist Performances

The LivDot streaming calendar begins with The Fountain of Life Church's Worship Project on 12 December, serving as the inaugural event for this new digital broadcast series. The music lineup follows closely, with BNXN scheduled to perform on 19 December, setting a high-energy tone for the upcoming month of celebrations across Lagos. Fola is set to take the digital stage on 20 December, immediately followed by Oxlade on 21 December and Ruger on 22 December, ensuring a continuous flow of major Afrobeats talent for online viewers.

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The streaming schedule culminates with Saheed Osupa and Friends' White Party, which will be broadcast live on Christmas Day, providing a festive conclusion to this specific segment of the digital programming. Fans who are unable to secure physical tickets or travel to Lagos can now experience these high-profile performances without the logistical challenges of international travel, ensuring they do not miss out on the cultural moments defining the season.

Bridging the Gap for International Afrobeats Fans

LivDot's founder, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, stated that the initiative was specifically designed to serve Nigerians and other Afrobeats fans abroad who cannot travel to Lagos for the concerts but desire to experience the performances in real time. Mr. Akintunde-Johnson, a former Country Manager of Paramount Skydance Africa with extensive experience across MTV Base, BET, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central in Nigeria, emphasizes that the platform is curing the fear of missing out for the diaspora community. By bringing Lagos's live entertainment directly to digital devices, the service ensures that physical distance no longer dictates access to Nigeria's vibrant cultural exports.

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Revenue Models and Digital Ticketing Infrastructure

The LivDot website allows users to purchase digital tickets for paid events or watch selected free programmes, offering a flexible approach to monetization that caters to different audience preferences. The company integrates event production, streaming technology, and payment services into a single unified platform, enabling organizers to offer free broadcasts or charge viewers through a pay-per-view arrangement that generates direct revenue. This infrastructure allows artists to earn directly from fans around the world, bypassing traditional middlemen and creating a more transparent economic model for live performances.

Expanding Venue Reach and Future Market Opportunities

LivDot projects that livestreaming can help organizers overcome the physical limitations imposed by venue capacity, potentially expanding an event's reach from 5,000 attendees to more than 50,000 online viewers while generating additional revenue through digital ticket sales. Mr. Akintunde-Johnson argues that this model enables artists to stage smaller concerts in Nigeria and sell more affordable digital tickets to fans in other countries, thereby engaging international audiences without relying exclusively on occasional performances in cities such as London and New York. The platform also extends beyond music to stream weddings, birthday celebrations, comedy shows, cultural festivals, fashion shows, religious programmes, and business conferences.

Furthermore, the company operates a marketplace through which organizers can engage vetted photographers and videographers for event coverage and production, adding another layer of value for content creators and event planners. LivDot is actively expanding its partnerships with artistes, promoters, brands, event planners, and production companies to solidify its position as a primary digital infrastructure provider for the Nigerian entertainment industry, ensuring that the commercial practicality of global live streaming becomes a sustained reality for African talent.