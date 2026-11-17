Rose Ndong highlights lithium processing as Nigeria's prime investment opportunity, urging a streamlined approval window to overcome funding delays and boost local industry growth.

Rose Ndong, President of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society ( NMGS), identifies lithium processing as the most viable investment opportunity in Nigeria's resource sector. This assessment follows new regulations prohibiting the export of unprocessed minerals, forcing a strategic shift toward domestic value addition. Ndong emphasizes that global demand for critical minerals is rising, making local beneficiation a lucrative avenue for international and domestic capital.

Nigeria Lithium Potential and 2026 Plant

Nigeria possesses significant untapped lithium potential that aligns with expanding global energy markets. Ndong confirms that major investments are already materializing, highlighted by the commissioning of a major processing plant in Nasarawa State in 2026. This facility marks a critical milestone in transforming raw mineral exports into a sophisticated domestic industrial base.

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The investment landscape extends far beyond simple extraction activities. Opportunities span beneficiation, refining, laboratory services, equipment supply, and eventual battery-related manufacturing. Ndong advises investors to prioritize projects that secure proven geological resources, ensure reliable power supply, and adhere to responsible mining practices. The goal is to build processing capacity that directly links Nigerian minerals to local industrial applications.

Approval Delays and Funding Challenges

Despite the strong foundational potential, investors face significant bureaucratic hurdles after securing initial licenses. Ndong notes that the longest delays typically occur during the funding sourcing phase rather than the exploration stage. These bottlenecks are exacerbated by complex requirements for permits, infrastructure development, land access, and community agreements.

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Nigeria's own mining roadmap acknowledges these constraints, which drive up project costs and increase uncertainty. To mitigate these risks, Ndong calls for a genuinely coordinated, time-bound project approval process. She proposes a single-window system that links federal and state agencies, assigning clear responsibilities and predictable timelines to streamline operations.

Infrastructure Needs and Power Supply

Improving physical infrastructure is equally critical to attracting serious investment in the mining sector. Ndong stresses the need for better roads and reliable power supply in designated mining corridors. These improvements would reduce operational costs and give investors greater confidence to move from exploration and licensing into actual construction phases.

Reducing uncertainty through better infrastructure and streamlined approvals would lower the overall cost of projects. This stability is essential for converting geological potential into economic reality, ensuring that Nigeria captures more value from its mineral wealth rather than exporting raw materials at lower margins.

Women Empowerment in Mining Sector

Beyond investment mechanics, Ndong focuses heavily on expanding participation for women in the industry. She argues that moving from general advocacy to providing practical opportunities is the most effective strategy for inclusion. Programs like the Women in Mining (WIMIN) mentoring initiative and the Girls for Mining programme demonstrate the value of building a talent pipeline early.

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Technical training and mentorship give women a stronger voice in professional and policy discussions within the sector. Ndong believes representation should become a standard part of talent development rather than an occasional intervention. The next step for the NMGS is to see women in leadership roles and committees based strictly on competence and professional merit.

This approach ensures that women are integrated into decision-making rooms where key industry policies are shaped. By fostering a culture of competence and early engagement, the sector can benefit from a broader range of perspectives and talents, ultimately strengthening Nigeria's position in the global critical minerals market.