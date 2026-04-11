LIRS Extends Tax Filing Deadline to April 21, 2026

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended the deadline for individual annual income tax returns to April 21, 2026, due to increased traffic on its eTax platform. This is the second extension provided to ensure taxpayers have ample time to file their returns.

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service ( LIRS ) has announced a further extension of the deadline for individual annual income tax returns, now set for April 21, 2026. This extension is the second one granted by the agency, following an initial deadline of March 31, 2026, which was then extended to April 14, 2026. The decision to further extend the deadline comes in response to a significant surge in traffic on the LIRS eTax platform as taxpayers strive to meet the filing requirements.

The agency aims to provide ample opportunity for all taxpayers to complete their filings and ensure compliance. The LIRS expressed its gratitude to taxpayers for their consistent compliance and commitment to fulfilling their tax obligations. The announcement was made in a statement released by the Head of Corporate Communications, Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude, on Saturday, highlighting the LIRS’s dedication to taxpayer convenience and the integrity of the tax filing process. \The LIRS had initially directed individual taxpayers in Lagos to file their annual tax returns for the 2026 year of assessment by March 31. This initial deadline was later adjusted to April 14 to provide taxpayers with more time to comply. The additional extension to April 21st, 2026, reflects the agency's commitment to facilitating a smooth and accessible filing process for all taxpayers. The LIRS observed a substantial increase in eTax platform traffic after the first extension, indicating a high level of engagement from taxpayers. The extended deadline is intended to accommodate this increased activity and ensure that all taxpayers have adequate time to complete their filings without compromising accuracy. This approach aligns with the LIRS's strategic objective of promoting voluntary compliance and streamlining the tax filing experience for the citizens of Lagos State.\In the statement, the LIRS emphasized the importance of fulfilling this statutory obligation within the extended timeframe. Taxpayers are encouraged to utilize the LIRS eTax platform, accessible at https://etax.lirs.net, which is the sole approved channel for filing income tax returns. The executive chairman of LIRS, Subair, reiterated on Friday that all filings must be completed electronically via the eTax platform. This platform is designed to provide a secure and efficient way for taxpayers to meet their tax obligations, and it remains the only approved method for submission. The LIRS's proactive approach, including the provision of multiple extensions, demonstrates its commitment to ease of compliance and a positive taxpayer experience. The agency continues to emphasize the need for accuracy and compliance to ensure the efficient collection of revenue, which is vital for the state's development





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