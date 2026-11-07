LIRS Denies DSS Detention Report Over Staff Union Promotion Dispute

Lagos State Internal Revenue Service firmly rejects claims that its union leader was arrested by DSS, clarifying the meeting was a mediation effort to resolve promotion disagreements without intimidation or detention.

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has firmly rejected allegations that its staff union chairman was detained by the Department of State Services. This official denial addresses rumors stemming from tensions between the agency's management and the workforce regarding a recent promotion exercise. The agency clarified that no intimidation or arrest occurred during interactions with law enforcement officials.

Clarifying DSS Engagement Details

The Department of State Services invited representatives from both the management team and the staff union to a meeting to address the specific issues arising from the promotion exercise. The agency emphasized that the purpose of this engagement was purely to discuss the matter at hand rather than to enforce any punitive measures. Head of Corporate Communications Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude confirmed that the meeting concluded with all parties asked to return to the status quo without any arrests being made.

Also read HURIWA Calls for DSS Investigation into Political Motives Behind Kaduna Killings and Abductions

Condemning Media Sensationalism

Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude publicly criticized the media for publishing what she described as a concocted account of events surrounding the engagement with the Department of State Services. She stated that the report misrepresented the circumstances and prioritized sensationalism over responsible journalism. Amasa-Oyelude stressed that turning the discussion into a narrative of detention and intimidation was a complete misrepresentation of the factual outcomes of the meeting.

Advertisement

Management Stance on Staff Welfare

The agency defended its ongoing relationship with employees, insisting that staff welfare, professional development, and fair promotions remain top priorities for the management team. Amasa-Oyelude highlighted that the workforce of approximately 2,800 employees has significantly contributed to the agency's growth in revenue generation and operational efficiency. She asserted that promotion decisions are strictly guided by merit, competence, and performance metrics to ensure fairness.

Future Commitments and Workplace Harmony

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service reiterated its commitment to creating opportunities for employees to develop professionally and advance in their careers through continued investment in training and capacity building. The agency maintains that it remains open to discussions with recognized staff representatives through established channels to maintain workplace harmony. They affirmed that the disagreement over the promotion exercise should not be interpreted as evidence of a breakdown in relations between management and the workforce.