Lions Clubs International Brings Diabetes Screening to Gwarinpa Village

Lions Clubs International offered free diabetes screening, medication and food support to residents of Gwarinpa Village, targeting 3,000 people.

Lions Clubs International has taken its 2026 World Diabetes Day awareness campaign to Gwarinpa Village in the Federal Capital Territory, with a target of reaching 3,000 residents through free diabetes screening, medication for diagnosed cases and food support. The outreach was organised by the Lions Clubs International Abuja Cluster and took place at Hakimi's Palace in Gwarinpa Village.

The event was held under the theme 'Action: Early Detection Saves Lives', and its stated aim was to promote early detection of diabetes among residents who might otherwise go without testing. The organisation presented the exercise as part of its wider effort to bring healthcare directly to communities.

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Free Screening, Medication and Food Support for Residents

The outreach offered free blood sugar testing to residents, according to the Abuja Cluster Coordinator for World Diabetes Day 2026, Lion Hadiza Abutu-Ibrahim. People diagnosed with diabetes were to receive diabetes medication, and beneficiaries were also given food support.

Abutu-Ibrahim said the Abuja Cluster had previously carried out sensitisation activities within Abuja but decided to take the campaign to Gwarinpa Village. She explained that the organisation wanted to reach residents who might have limited access to such information and services, extending diabetes awareness beyond the metropolis to rural communities.

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She also said community-based interventions were important because support given to one household could benefit other family members. According to her, the exercise was part of Lions Clubs International's broader humanitarian activities, which cover areas including diabetes, childhood cancer, vision and other community needs.

Traditional Ruler and Lions Leaders Stress Early Detection

The traditional ruler of Gwarinpa, HRH. Prince Umar Bayero, who is the Hakimin Gwarinpa, expressed concern over the growing burden of diabetes. He described the condition as a serious health challenge that contributes to illness and other complications.

Speaking at his residence during the outreach, Prince Umar Bayero commended Lions Clubs International for its consistent humanitarian interventions. He said the organisation's efforts were helping to promote healthier and safer communities, and he thanked it for bringing the awareness campaign and free medical services to the community.

The Region 3 Chairperson, Lion Ahmed Babagbemi Tajudeen, described diabetes as a condition that can go undetected for a long time because many people do not experience obvious symptoms in its early stages. He said early screening was important because people could live with the condition without knowing their status until complications developed.

Tajudeen added that beneficiaries diagnosed with diabetes would receive medication, while those requiring further medical attention would be referred for additional care. He noted that the organisation does not operate a permanent medical centre and instead takes its services directly to underserved communities. The Region 2 Chairperson, Lion Chief Peter Patrick, was also part of the leadership team at the outreach.

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Lion Dr Linda John highlighted the role of dietary habits in diabetes prevention and management. She urged residents to pay attention to their food choices and adopt healthier meal plans, noting that changes in eating habits could support better blood sugar control.

Nationwide Outreach and Benefits for Local Beneficiaries

The World Diabetes Day outreach was taking place simultaneously in other parts of the country, including Calabar, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Enugu, according to Lion Ahmed Babagbemi Tajudeen. The Gwarinpa Village event was therefore one of several locations in the same campaign.

A beneficiary, Paulina Moses, expressed appreciation for the free screening, medication and awareness provided at the outreach. She said the exercise had helped her become more informed about her health status.

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on November 14 to raise awareness about diabetes, its prevention, diagnosis and management. The Lions Clubs International campaign forms part of the organisation's humanitarian focus on improving community health and expanding access to essential services in areas that have limited access to them.