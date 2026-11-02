Lionel Messi reached 937 career goals and 428 assists after leading Inter Miami to a 2-1 comeback win over New England Revolution on November 1.

On November 1, Lionel Messi continued to expand his legacy in Major League Soccer by delivering a decisive goal and assist that secured a 2-1 comeback victory for Inter Miami CF against the New England Revolution.

The 39-year-old Argentine forward's performance not only earned crucial points for his club but also marked a significant statistical milestone in his extraordinary professional career, bringing his lifetime tally to 937 goals and 428 assists. This achievement underscores his enduring impact on the sport as he approaches the historic threshold of 1,000 career goals, a feat that has long been regarded as the pinnacle of scoring excellence in football history.

The match, which took place during the regular MLS season, saw Inter Miami overcome an initial deficit to claim all three points. Messi was instrumental in turning the tide of the game, showcasing the same level of technical brilliance and tactical awareness that has defined his career across top-tier European leagues and now in the United States. His ability to influence games from both scoring and playmaking perspectives remains unmatched, even as he enters the later stages of his professional journey. The victory demonstrated that his physical condition and mental sharpness have not diminished, allowing him to continue performing at an elite level on the world stage.

According to renowned football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who verified the statistics on social media platform X, Messi officially reached the 937-goal and 428-assist mark with this specific performance. Romano highlighted the precision of the moment, noting that Messi delivered the assist for Germán Berterame's equalizer in the 69th minute before finding the back of the net himself in the 83rd minute. This sequence of events perfectly encapsulated Messi's dual role as both a creator and a finisher, two roles he has mastered to an unprecedented degree over more than two decades of professional play.

Berterame's equalizer, set up by Messi, shifted the momentum of the match in Inter Miami's favor. The Argentine forward's vision and passing ability allowed him to break down the New England Revolution's defense with clinical efficiency. Following the equalizer, Messi capitalized on the shift in pressure to score the winning goal in the 83rd minute. This late strike secured the 2-1 victory, highlighting his clutch performance in critical moments. The turnaround victory served as a testament to his leadership on the field and his ability to inspire his teammates to maintain focus until the final whistle.

With 937 goals now in his career, Messi is just 63 goals away from reaching the monumental 1,000-goal milestone. This gap represents a tangible target for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has already established himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. His 428 assists further illustrate his comprehensive contribution to team success, proving that his value extends far beyond mere goal-scoring. As a creator, he has provided opportunities for numerous teammates throughout his career, a metric that often goes unnoticed but is equally vital to his legendary status.

The question facing fans and analysts alike is no longer whether Messi has achieved greatness, but rather how many more records he can break before retiring. At 39 years old, he continues to defy age expectations and maintain a level of consistency that is rare in professional sports. His performance against New England Revolution added another remarkable chapter to his story, reinforcing why he remains a global icon and a decisive factor in Inter Miami's ambitions. As he chases the 1,000-goal milestone, every match becomes an opportunity to add to a legacy that is already etched in football history.