The Life in My City Art Festival jury praised technical ingenuity but criticized derivative works, urging Nigerian artists to develop unique visual languages in the 2026 competition.

The 2026 Life in My City Art Festival jury, led by Chike Chinazom Obeagu, has issued a critical directive for Nigerian artists to prioritize original style over technical imitation. The six-member panel evaluated 100 finalists selected from 17 regional centers, highlighting a significant challenge for emerging creators: establishing a distinct artistic identity remains more difficult than mastering technical craft. This assessment formed the core of the jury report released through Open Letter, which commended the high organizational competence exhibited across the five participating regions while simultaneously challenging the artistic community to reject repetitive replicas.

Jury Evaluation of Artistic Integrity

The six-member jury, comprising Talatu Adiwu Onkala, Frank Ugiomo, Ugochukwu-Smooth Nzewi, Bella Anne C. Ndubuisi, and Dotun Popoola, assessed the submissions based on theme interpretation, creative material usage, finish quality, and visual language originality. The panel appreciated the maturity of figurative representations and the clarity of messages delivered by entrants. However, the report explicitly charged regional coordinators to be more discriminating during selections to avoid submitting repetitive works or pieces already exhibited in previous editions. The jury emphasized that artists must consciously situate their identities within their immediate social and environmental realities to engender a heightened sense of personal style.

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Innovation Despite Material Scarcity

The exhibition demonstrated that the scarcity of art materials in Nigeria need not impede creative invention, a significant hurdle for young artists who are often limited in the type and quantity of supplies they can purchase. The jury complimented the ingenuity of artists who utilized unconventional resources such as fabrics, metal and aluminum scraps, mesh, and waste paper. This creative approach to material sourcing stood out as a major highlight of the two-level lobby exhibition at the conference center auditorium. The nature of the local art material industry often restricts access, yet the 100 finalists showcased a diverse range of responses to the festival theme through media including painting, drawing, textiles, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics, digital art, video, installation, and photography.

Critical Feedback on Presentation Details

Despite the praised ingenuity, the judges identified a section of the report that was critical of the execution and finish of several works. The panel noted that applicants were frequently unable to achieve a good level of detail in the presentation of their ideas, even when the conceptual strengths were evident. To address this issue, the judges recommended that clearly outlined terms of reference be strictly enforced during both regional selections and the grand finale. This recommendation underscores the festival's broader aspiration to foster creative entrepreneurship and management across the arts industry while building sustainable platforms for young artists and providing opportunities for continuous learning.

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Award Winners and Prize Recipients

The Elder K.U. Kalu Prize for Young Artist of the Year, worth $2,000, and the Grand Prize were awarded to Bilikisu Oyiza Shuaibu for her work Mai Kisto: A Million Tales. This piece, constructed from beads connected with strings, illustrates women having their hair done in a beauty salon and stood out for its handling of materials. Success Emeka received the Chinelo Chime Prize for Photography for The Tomorrow We Might Never See, while Kayode Oluwapelumi won the Capt. Everest Nnaji Prize for Best Painting for Open World: Where Everything Grows. The award ceremony recognized excellence across multiple disciplines, highlighting the diverse talent emerging from the 17 regional centers.

Regional and Category Specific Honors

Obeka Simon Edoh won the Tayo Adenaike Prize for Best Watercolour for Breaking Chains, Not Spirits, and Gushi Clinton Data received the Chief Alexander Orji Prize for Best Sculpture/Installation for How I Play My Part. Chimmuanya Onuzulike was honored with the Best Ceramics award for Extraction, while Jacob Onyebuchi Onu won the Graphics, Digital Art and Video category for Life. John Ojo took home the Best Drawing prize for Many Good Heads, and Victoria Oluwadamilola Adewole won Best Textile Art/Fashion Art for To The Wounds That Refuse to Heal. Praise Edward was named Most Creative Female Artist for Between The Lines of Inertia, and Taiwo Iyamu Shileola won the Artists Living with Disability category for Open Letter to the Mind.