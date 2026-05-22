Lens' players celebrate French Cup final victory

RC Lens' French forward #22 Wesley Said, defender #02 Ruben Aguilar, and forward #07 Florian Sotoca celebrate winning the French Cup for the first time in their history, defeating OGC Nice in the final.

Lens ' players, including their French forward #22 Wesley Said, defender #02 Ruben Aguilar, and forward #07 Florian Sotoca, celebrate winning at the end of the French Cup final football match between RC Lens and OGC Nice at the Stade de France stadium, Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris , on May 22, 2026.

Lens won the French Cup for the first time in their history, beating Nice 3-1 in the final. Translation: Lens' players celebrate after winning the French Cup final football match between RC Lens and OGC Nice at the Stade de France stadium, Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 22, 2026





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