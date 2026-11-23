Lekki Tech Academy has commenced professional technology training programmes across high-demand fields, attaching a six-month internship placement to every professional certificate enrolment to close the gap between classroom learning and industry needs.

Lekki Tech Academy has announced the commencement of its technology training programmes, offering professional courses across several high-demand areas of the digital economy. The academy is also introducing a six-month internship placement opportunity for every professional certificate enrolment, in a move aimed at strengthening the connection between classroom learning and workplace experience.

The institution said the initiative is expected to provide learners with practical exposure, professional mentorship and portfolio development. According to the academy, its programmes are designed to combine structured learning with practical assignments, industry-relevant projects and professional development. Speaking on the vision behind the academy, Head of Corporate Communications Jessica Izuora said management established the Academy to close the gap between classroom learning and industry needs.

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Closing Gap Between Learning And Work

Technology is reshaping every sector, she said, adding that the goal is to equip learners with skills they can actually use in the workplace. Izuora said the internship was introduced to close one of the biggest gaps facing young graduates and aspiring tech professionals. Many young people finish school with good academic knowledge but little or no practical workplace experience, and that gap is what keeps a lot of them from gaining employment, she noted.

We don't just want our learners to earn a certificate, Izuora said. We want them to leave with real experience, real projects, and the confidence to walk into any tech team and deliver value from day one. She also said the academy does not want students to graduate with theory alone, explaining that the internship gives them real exposure, mentorship and confidence.

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The Academy offers training across several in-demand specialisations, including Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Software Development, Data Science, Cloud Computing, Robotics, Web Development, Networking and Digital Product Design. Its specialised programmes also include React Development, Python Programming, Digital Forensics and Evidence Handling, Ethical Hacking, Cloud Deployment and CI/CD, Enterprise Network Design, Database Administration, UX Research and Product Management. Izuora said the Academy's training model goes beyond theory, with a strong focus on practical exercises, live projects and professional mentorship.

Courses Focus On Practical Experience

Every course is built around doing, not just learning, she said. Our learners work on practical exercises, build projects, and are guided by mentors who are already working in the industry. The six-month internship is expected to give learners additional exposure to workplace practices, teamwork, and industry standards, helping to strengthen their career prospects both in Nigeria and abroad. The initiative is also expected to support portfolio development and professional mentorship for participants.

The programmes are open to individuals without prior technology experience, allowing beginners to build new professional skills, while experienced professionals can specialise in emerging fields. The academy said its programmes accommodate both beginners and individuals with existing technology knowledge who wish to upgrade their professional competencies. The institution is targeting young graduates, students, working professionals, entrepreneurs and individuals seeking to acquire relevant technology skills or transition into the rapidly expanding technology industry.

You don't need a tech background to start, Izuora explained. Whether you are a fresh graduate, a career switcher, or a professional looking to upskill, there is a pathway for you here. Technology is no longer just for a few people, she said. It is for anyone willing to learn, and we have built our programmes to meet people where they are.

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She added that the Academy believes skills acquisition must go beyond traditional classroom education, especially at a time when automation, cybersecurity and software development are transforming industries. The world of work is changing fast, Izuora said. AI, automation and cybersecurity are reshaping every sector. If we keep teaching technology the old way, our young people will be left behind.

Preparing Talent For Global Competition

Our focus is on three things: technology education, practical experience, and career development. That combination is what prepares someone for the real market. The academy was established to contribute to technology skills development and workforce capacity building. With Africa's youthful population and growing digital economy, the institution believes that developing a skilled technology workforce will remain essential to economic competitiveness, innovation and employment generation.

Africa has the talent, Izuora added. What we are building is the pathway for that talent to compete globally. Lekki Tech Academy says it intends to grow into a recognised centre for technology education, innovation and professional development, contributing to the development of globally competitive African technology talent. Through the initiative, Lekki Tech Academy aims to contribute to Nigeria's growing digital workforce by preparing learners for opportunities in local and international technology markets.

Prospective students and interested professionals can now enrol for available programmes at Lekki Tech Academy.