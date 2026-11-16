Lekki residents protest erratic power supply, threaten monthly demonstrations

Residents of Orchid Road in Lekki, Lagos, protested over four months of poor electricity supply, accusing Eko DisCo and TCN of failing them despite regular bill payments. They demanded a dedicated injection substation, a technical audit of the Maroko 33kV feeder, and threatened monthly protests until supply improves.

Residents of Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos State, have threatened to stage monthly protests over persistent electricity outages, accusing Eko Electricity Distribution Company and the Transmission Company of Nigeria of failing to provide reliable power despite regular payment of bills.

Lekki Residents Stage Protests Over Power Outages

The residents, under the Lekki Conservation Estate Community Development Area, protested at Monife Roundabout over the weekend with placards. Some placards read, We Pay Premium Rates But Get Zero Reliability, Orchid Road Band B = Band Nothing, Eko Power is a Charade, Orchid Road Deserves a Power Station, and TCN Needs to Be Unbundled. Protesters included landlords, tenants, business owners and community leaders. They said the outages disrupted businesses and forced estates to rely on diesel generators.

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LECECODA President Bode Akinwande said the community endured poor electricity for more than four months despite repeated engagements with Eko DisCo. He said, For the last four months, our community has been without meaningful power supply, and our repeated efforts to resolve the matter through dialogue have yielded no result. Akinwande said the community received virtually no electricity throughout October, despite residents receiving bills running into millions of naira.

He said, Let us take the month of October as an example. In the month of October, we did not receive two hours of supply cumulatively, and members of this community in various estates have received bills in the millions. This is not acceptable to us. He said Orchid Road is a 7.5-kilometre corridor in Lekki with about 200 residential estates, schools, restaurants, shopping malls, supermarkets, clubs, churches and mosques.

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Maroko Feeder Trips Daily Leaving Residents Without Power

The community receives electricity through the Maroko 33kV feeder at Ajah but has no dedicated injection substation. He said the feeder trips daily, sometimes at the slightest threat of rainfall, leaving residents without power for days. Akinwande said, In recent weeks, supply has been restored for as little as two minutes after intervals of four or five days without power. He accused Eko DisCo and TCN of shifting responsibility for the poor supply between themselves while consumers bear the consequences.

He said LECECODA wrote formally to the acting Managing Director of Eko DisCo, Sherifat Adegbenro, on October 20, 2026, requesting a meeting but received no response until the company learned of the planned protest. He said the community is classified as Band B but receives virtually no supply. He said, We are paying for a service level we do not receive. Akinwande warned that residents would return to the streets every month until supply improves.

He said, If we do not see stable power supply, next month we are going to gather again to let members of the community and Nigeria as a whole know what they have done. So, it will be monthly until we receive an appreciable improvement. Community stakeholder Faith Oliver said businesses along the corridor suffered substantial losses and some shut down. She said frozen food sellers, restaurants, supermarkets and shopping malls were hit because of dependence on refrigeration.

She said, In terms of businesses as a whole, we have lost billions. Many businesses here have been shut down, as they cannot even operate functionally because of low power supply. Oliver said some households could not pump water due to lack of electricity. She also said the outages had taken a serious toll on residents well-being.

Business Owners Report Billions in Losses From Outages

The immediate past president of LECECODA, Irene Osas, said the electricity crisis had persisted for more than 10 years despite repeated engagements with the distribution company. Osas said the community received several assurances and entered agreements over the years without significant improvement. Osas disclosed that his estate spent about N6m monthly on diesel to supplement electricity and now owed diesel suppliers. Another resident, Engineer Olose Saheed, accused Eko DisCo of issuing estimated bills despite functioning meters in some estates.

He said about 95 per cent of residents pay their bills as and when due, yet still receive bills when power is not supplied. Saheed said, Eko Power has been ripping us and giving us estimated bills. We do not deserve this epileptic power supply, and the situation has got so bad that we are now owing diesel suppliers and running around 800 litres every day.

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He said his estate operates a 500kVA generator that consumes between 600 and 800 litres of diesel daily. Another resident, Adeyinka Aderemi, said, We have a very high purchasing power and people are ready to pay for the service, and all we ask for is electricity supply. Also, the equipment is moribund and they need to change them. We are unhappy and we want the government to intervene and Eko Disco should rise to its responsibility.

The Chairman of LECECODA Board of Trustees, Taiwo Enilolobo, questioned continued billing despite poor supply. He said between 95 and 98 per cent of residents along the corridor paid their electricity bills as and when due. The community demanded that Eko DisCo restore electricity supply to Orchid Road at a level consistent with its Band B classification or review billing to reflect service delivered.

Community Demands Technical Audit And Dedicated Substation

It called for a technical audit of the Maroko 33kV feeder and a clear, time-bound plan to end persistent tripping. It also demanded a commitment to construct a dedicated injection substation for the Orchid Road corridor. The residents urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to investigate the service delivered against the Band B classification. They also asked TCNs Ajah Transmission Station to explain the prolonged outages on the Maroko 33kV feeder.

Akinwande said, We note with concern that Eko Power and TCN continue to shift responsibility to each other while the people of Orchid Road bear the consequences. The public is entitled to know who is accountable. He said, The people of Orchid Road have shown patience and goodwill over many years. That patience has now been exhausted.

We remain open to constructive engagement, but we will continue to pursue every legitimate avenue available to us until our community receives the reliable power supply it pays for and deserves.