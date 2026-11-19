Lekki Deep Seaport and the Nigerian Ports Authority awarded N20 million in scholarships to 100 indigent students from host communities to support their academic journeys.

Lekki Deep Seaport and the Nigerian Ports Authority have jointly awarded scholarships worth N20 million to 100 indigent students from host communities under the Lekki Port Educational Support Programme. This significant financial injection aims to alleviate educational barriers for talented youths in the surrounding areas. The initiative highlights a strategic partnership between the private port operator and the government agency to foster community development.

Scholarship Value and Distribution Details

Each of the 100 beneficiaries received a cash prize of N200,000 in recognition of their academic performance. This standardized award ensures that a broad base of students benefits from the financial support. The distribution of these funds serves as a direct incentive for students to maintain high academic standards.

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In addition to the general awards, two students were recognized for outstanding academic performance. Each of these high-achieving individuals received an additional N500,000 cash award under the education support scheme. This tiered approach rewards excellence while supporting those who need assistance most. The total value of N20 million reflects the combined commitment of both organizations to education.

Leadership Vision for Community Growth

Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, congratulated the beneficiaries on their academic achievements. He encouraged the students to remain focused on their studies, describing them as an important part of the country's future. His remarks emphasized the human capital aspect of the port's long-term strategy.

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Dr Dantsoho stated that the initiative reflects Lekki Port's core value of collaboration. He acknowledged the support and contributions of host communities to the establishment and growth of the port. He explained that the community is foundational to the port's existence, stating, I see great potential in you. The future of Lekki Port also relies on young people like you, so, work hard. He further mentioned that the organizations look forward to collaborating with these students in the future.

Strategic Partnership Expansion

Emmanuel Anda, the Port Manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority, explained that the collaboration with Lekki Port had expanded the authority's existing educational support efforts. This partnership enables both organizations to extend scholarship opportunities to students from their host communities. The move represents a scaling up of previous individual initiatives.

Anda noted that the partnership aims to support beneficiaries in pursuing their education and achieving academic excellence. He expressed optimism that the initiative would be sustained and expanded in subsequent years. He assured the community that this year's program was just a step forward, stating that next year it will be bigger. This promise suggests a long-term commitment to educational funding in the region.

Student Impact and Academic Excellence

Taiwo Raheemat, a 200-level medical student at Lagos State University, served as a beneficiary representative. She holds a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0, demonstrating the high caliber of students supported by the scheme. Her presence underscores the program's focus on serious academic disciplines.

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Taiwo expressed appreciation to both organizations for the scholarship opportunity. She stated that the support would help ease the financial burden of their education. Furthermore, she noted that the funds would encourage them to remain focused on their academic goals. Her testimony provides a concrete example of how financial aid translates into sustained educational engagement.