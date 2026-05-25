Leicester City confirms Joe Aribo will leave the club

Leicester City has confirmed that Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo will leave the club after the expiration of his loan spell. This marks the beginning of a major squad restructuring for the Foxes after their relegation to League One.

Leicester City confirms that midfielder Joe Aribo will leave the club following the expiration of his loan spell, as the former Premier League champions begin a major squad restructuring after their relegation to League One .

The club expects Aribo to return to St Mary’s, where he still has a contract running until June 2026. In a statement published on the club’s official website, Leicester confirmed that the Super Eagles midfielder was among the temporary players leaving the club at the end of the campaign. Aribo’s departure had increasingly looked inevitable following Leicester’s disappointing campaign, which ended in relegation to England’s third tier.

The 29-year-old midfielder had initially arrived with hopes of helping stabilize the club during a turbulent season, bringing valuable Premier League and international experience to the squad. However, discussions over a permanent transfer reportedly failed to progress, with growing indications that the Nigerian international was unwilling to continue playing in League One at this stage of his career.

For Leicester, the retained list signals the beginning of a major rebuild as the club attempts to recover from one of the most difficult periods in its modern history. The club confirmed that 10 senior men’s first-team players will officially depart this summer following the expiration of their contracts, while extension clauses have been activated for several academy prospects as part of a long-term restructuring strategy.

Among the notable departures is club captain Ricardo Pereira, who leaves after eight seasons and more than 200 appearances for the Foxes. Senior players Patson Daka, Jordan Ayew, Jamaal Lascelles, and academy graduate Wanya Marçal are also set to move on. Aribo’s immediate future now shifts back to Southampton, though uncertainty still surrounds his long-term role at the club.

Since joining Southampton from Rangers FC in 2022 after winning the Scottish Cup and reaching the UEFA Europa League final, the Nigerian midfielder has experienced mixed fortunes in England. Despite flashes of quality and versatility across midfield and attacking positions, Aribo has struggled to fully establish himself consistently amid managerial changes and Southampton’s fluctuating fortunes





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Leicester City Joe Aribo Nigerian Midfielder League One Squad Restructuring Relegation

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