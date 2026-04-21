Legislative Landscape Shifts as Nigerian Lawmakers Change Parties Ahead of 2027 Polls

A wave of defections hits the Nigerian House of Representatives as lawmakers jump between parties, citing internal leadership crises and strategic positioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Nigerian House of Representatives experienced a significant wave of political defections this Tuesday, marking a pivotal shift in the legislative landscape as politicians begin positioning themselves ahead of the anticipated 2027 general elections. Following the conclusion of the Easter legislative break, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu formally announced several changes in party affiliations on the floor of the House. These movements represent a complex web of shifting allegiances that highlight the volatile nature of partisan politics in the country.

Addressing concerns regarding the health of the multi-party system, Kalu defended the developments as a healthy exercise of democratic freedom, arguing that the flow of members between majority and minority blocs prevents any single entity from monopolizing the political space or stifling ideological diversity. He maintained that these choices are reflective of individual lawmakers seeking platforms that better align with their personal strategic interests.

The roster of defections revealed deep-seated fractures within major political organizations. Thaddeus Attah, representing the Eti-Osa constituency, made headlines by exiting the Labour Party to join the African Democratic Congress. Attah attributed his departure to the persistent and debilitating leadership crises plaguing the Labour Party, which he claimed significantly hindered his mandate to provide effective service to his constituents. The Peoples Democratic Party experienced the most significant attrition during this session, losing five members to various rival groups. Notable transitions included Abubakar Abdul and Ibrahim Mohammed, who joined the All Progressives Congress, and others like Mudashiru Alani and Adetunji Olusoji, who moved to the Accord Party. These shifts underscore how internal organizational disputes often act as a catalyst for members to abandon their primary political homes in favor of perceived stability or better electoral prospects.

While the All Progressives Congress remains the dominant force in the 10th National Assembly, it was not immune to these losses, as seen by the departure of David Fuoh to the PDP and Bashir Zubair to the ADC. This cyclical nature of political movement indicates that loyalty is often secondary to electoral viability and regional influence. As the 2027 election cycle approaches, experts predict that this trend will accelerate, with lawmakers weighing their re-election chances and access to political networks above rigid party adherence. The rise of smaller parties suggests that while the duopoly of the APC and PDP remains strong, the legislative floor is becoming increasingly competitive.

Amidst these political maneuvers, the House demonstrated a moment of solemnity, adjourning its session in honor of the late Kano lawmaker Hassan Danjuma, whose recent passing serves as a reminder of the human cost and the changing composition of the legislative assembly. The House is scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday to resume its legislative business, with many expecting further announcements as the political temperature continues to rise across the nation.





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian Politics House Of Representatives Party Defections 2027 Elections Legislative Affairs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Al-Makura faults Sule over Wadada endorsement for 2027 Nasarawa governorshipA former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, has criticised Governor Abdullahi Sule for naming Senator Aliyu Wadada as his preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election without wider consultation. Speaking in a video shared on X by NigAffairs, Al-Makura made it clear he was not involved in the decision.

Read more »

Jigawa APC Denies Mass Defections, Affirms Unity Ahead of 2027 ElectionsThe All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has refuted claims of widespread defections and internal conflicts, asserting its unity and strength. The party dismissed reports of mass resignations as misleading, attributing them to opposition propaganda and personal political interests of a few individuals. The APC highlighted significant influx of members from rival parties, particularly PDP, NNPP, and ADC, attributing this to growing public confidence in the state and national leadership.

Read more »

APGA Releases Provisional Timetable for 2027 General Election PrimariesThe National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has announced the provisional schedule for its primary elections to nominate candidates for the 2027 general election. The party has also detailed the fees for nomination forms for various elective positions, aligning with the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) revised timetable. The process includes the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms, screening of aspirants, and the conduct of primary elections.

Read more »

Can Atiku/Obi unseat Tinubu/Shettima in 2027?, By Yushau A. ShuaibWhile the opposition is anchoring its campaign on insecurity and the economy, Tinubu has taken steps to address political sensitivities.

Read more »

2027: Pairing Of Peter Obi In South With Anybody In North Will Beat Tinubu — UdentaPolitical analyst Udenta Udenta says a ticket pairing Peter Obi with a credible northern running mate could defeat President Tinubu in 2027.

Read more »

2027: ‘They’ll defeat him’ – Udenta names ADC ticket to send Tinubu packingA frontline political scientist and public affairs analyst, Udenta Udenta, has stated that a presidential ticket featuring a strong southern candidate like Peter Obi alongside a credible northern running mate could potentially defeat President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Read more »