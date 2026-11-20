Legal analysts argue the NBA petition against Kalu Kalu lacks merit, citing contextual ambiguity of his remarks on Justice Lifu and comparing it to the Bentley case precedent.

Legal commentators and defense advocates are publicly supporting lawyer Kalu Kalu after the Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA) filed a petition with the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee ( LPDC) regarding his on-air remarks about a court judgment. The controversy stems from Kalu Kalu describing Justice Peter O Lifu as a "coconut judge" during a November 11 television appearance, a phrase that has triggered formal disciplinary inquiries despite arguments that it was a metaphorical critique rather than an insult.

The Incident and NBA Petition Details

On November 11, Kalu Kalu appeared on Channels Television's Politics Today program to discuss a judgment handed down by Justice Peter O Lifu on November 5. The judgment nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and all decisions made under the chairmanship of David Mark. During the discussion, Kalu Kalu argued that the ruling did not explicitly invalidate Atiku Abubakar's presidential nomination. In the course of this legal argument, he referred to Justice Lifu as a "coconut judge."

The broadcast host, Seun Okinbaloye, interrupted Kalu Kalu and requested that he withdraw the remark. Kalu Kalu responded by stating, "Because of time, I do withdraw it." Following this incident, NBA President Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN) forwarded a petition on November 13, accompanied by the broadcast recording, to the LPDC. The petition alleged disparaging remarks against a sitting judge. However, the NBA carefully noted that this submission is not a final finding of misconduct. The LPDC retains the authority to decide the outcome, and Kalu Kalu is entitled to present his full response to the committee.

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Context and Linguistic Ambiguity Arguments

Legal experts assert that the petition against Kalu Kalu cannot be reasonably sustained due to the inherent ambiguity of the language used. In Nigerian speech, the term "coconut" is often used as a metaphor for something that is hard on the outside and difficult to crack. When applied to a person, it can mean they are stubborn, unyielding, or difficult to persuade. If Kalu Kalu intended to describe Justice Lifu as a "hard nut to crack," this constitutes a criticism of judicial temperament and reasoning rather than a personal insult.

Advocates emphasize that lawyers routinely criticize judgments in strong language as part of their professional duty. This form of advocacy is not considered misconduct within the legal profession. The LPDC bears the burden of proving that Kalu Kalu intended the words to be insulting and that the phrase could only bear one insulting meaning. Critics of the petition argue that the legal system must not punish speakers for ambiguous language that can be interpreted in multiple ways, referencing the famous Bentley case where ambiguous words led to a tragic miscarriage of justice.

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The Bentley Precedent and Judicial Criticism

The debate references the historical case of Derek Bentley, who was hanged in 1953 for murder based on the ambiguous phrase "Let him have it, Chris." The prosecution interpreted this as an instruction to shoot, while the defense argued it meant "Give him the gun." Bentley was executed despite a jury recommendation of mercy. The Court of Appeal quashed the conviction in 1998, with Lord Bingham ruling that Bentley had been denied a fair trial due to the judge's failure to direct the jury on the ambiguity. This precedent supports the argument that ambiguous words should not be interpreted in the worst possible light.

Furthermore, the Court of Appeal previously described Justice Lifu's conduct in the ADC deregistration case as "judicial impertinence" and "judicial rascality" in June. These terms were used in a judgment that overturned the deregistration on July 28. These institutional criticisms were far stronger than the "coconut" remark and were deemed justified. Legal analysts argue that Kalu Kalu is entitled to characterize his comment as criticism of the same order, emphasizing that context is everything. Kalu Kalu was engaged in a legal argument about the scope of the judgment, not making a personal attack.

Implications for Legal Practice and Future Proceedings

The outcome of this LPDC petition will have significant implications for how legal professionals are allowed to criticize judicial decisions. The withdrawal of the remark due to time constraints is not considered a confession of guilt. Instead, it is viewed as a response to broadcast limitations controlled by the presenter. Kalu Kalu was not afforded the same opportunity to fully explain his meaning on live television as he was in the courtroom. The LPDC is now expected to hear the full explanation to determine if any professional misconduct occurred. This process highlights the tension between maintaining respect for the judiciary and allowing robust legal advocacy.

Both the NBA and the ADC hold valid perspectives in this dispute. The NBA is correct in asserting that lawyers must treat courts with respect. Simultaneously, the ADC is correct in stating that the NBA is not a political party and should not engage in political targeting. The resolution lies in understanding that ambiguity in language does not automatically equate to misconduct. The law must allow for the nuance of context and intent. Punishing ambiguity sets a dangerous precedent for legal discourse. The final decision by the LPDC will likely clarify the boundaries of permissible criticism in the Nigerian legal system.