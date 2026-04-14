Legal Challenge Filed Regarding INEC Chairman's Eligibility Amidst Partisanship Allegations

ALDRAP, an association of legal practitioners, has filed a suit in an Abuja Federal High Court to clarify the interpretation of Section 156 of the Nigerian Constitution in relation to the eligibility of INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan. This action comes amidst calls for Amupitan's removal due to alleged links to a political party, and seeks to determine whether prior political affiliation disqualifies him from the position. The case revolves around fundamental rights and the intent of the constitution regarding neutrality and independence within the electoral commission.

The Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners, ALDRAP , has initiated legal action in an Abuja Federal High Court, seeking a definitive interpretation of Section 156 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution regarding the eligibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC , Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan . The legal challenge stems from ongoing calls for Amupitan's removal due to alleged past ties to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Opposition parties and concerned citizens have voiced their demands for his resignation or dismissal, citing concerns of potential partisanship based on social media posts purportedly linked to Amupitan, which expressed support for the APC. ALDRAP , an organization comprising Nigerian legislative lawyers, argues that prior political party affiliation should not automatically disqualify an individual from holding the position of INEC Chairman, and is seeking a judicial determination on this critical constitutional matter. The legal proceedings aim to clarify the scope of the constitutional provisions regarding the independence and neutrality of INEC officials.

The core of ALDRAP's legal argument revolves around Section 156 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which addresses the qualifications and disqualifications for the chairman and commissioners of the electoral commission. The suit seeks to establish whether the prohibition on political party affiliation is intended to take effect from the date of nomination for appointment, rather than disqualifying individuals based on affiliations predating their nomination. Specifically, the suit, with the Incorporated Trustees of ALDRAP as the plaintiff and the INEC Chairman as the defendant, requests the court to interpret Section 156 and determine its applicability concerning Amupitan's alleged past political affiliations. ALDRAP is also seeking the enforcement of fundamental rights to association, as enshrined in sections 40 and 46 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantee citizens the right to freedom of association, including the freedom to belong to any political party. The plaintiff argues that interpreting Section 156 to disqualify individuals based on prior political affiliations would infringe upon these fundamental rights and discourage civic participation. The outcome of the case will have significant implications for the interpretation of the constitution regarding the impartiality of INEC officials and could potentially set a precedent for future appointments.

ALDRAP is requesting three specific reliefs from the court. Firstly, a declaration that the proper interpretation of Section 156 means the provision becomes operative from the date of nomination, implying that prior political affiliation does not automatically disqualify an individual. Secondly, a declaration that Section 156 does not apply to pre-nomination political affiliations. Finally, the organization seeks a declaration that any interpretation of Section 156 that disqualifies someone based on prior affiliation before nomination is unconstitutional because it violates the right to freedom of association, as protected by Section 40. ALDRAP contends that the spirit of Section 156 is to ensure neutrality and independence *after* assumption of office and not to penalize lawful political participation that occurred *before* nomination. They highlight that interpreting the constitution to disqualify based on prior affiliation would restrict constitutionally guaranteed rights, lead to impractical consequences, and discourage citizens from engaging in political activities. As a public interest organization, ALDRAP states that their action is to clarify constitutional ambiguities and safeguard fundamental rights. They emphasize that the Constitution must be interpreted in a way that promotes fundamental rights rather than restricting them. The case underscores the importance of interpreting legal frameworks in ways that do not undermine citizen's rights and promote clarity within electoral processes.





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