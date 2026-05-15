Legal Battle Over Goodluck Jonathan's 2027 Presidential Eligibility Faces Fresh Delays in Abuja Court

A lawsuit seeking to disqualify former President Goodluck Jonathan from the 2027 presidential race has been adjourned by the Federal High Court in Abuja following the absence of INEC and service failures.

The legal proceedings concerning the eligibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan to participate in the 2027 presidential election have encountered a significant setback. In a recent session at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the presiding judge, Justice Peter Odo Lifu, was forced to adjourn the matter after the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) failed to appear for the second consecutive time.

This absence follows a previous missed hearing on May 11, highlighting a pattern of non-attendance by the electoral body that has stalled the progress of the case. Furthermore, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who is cited as the third defendant in the suit, informed the court that he had not been properly served with the originating summons.

This procedural failure meant that the Attorney General was unable to file any necessary legal processes or respond to the claims brought forward by the plaintiff. Justice Lifu emphasized that in the interest of justice and the guarantee of a fair hearing, it was imperative that all parties be properly served and notified before the court could proceed to a definitive ruling.

Consequently, the court fixed May 18 for a new hearing, with a strict directive for the plaintiff to ensure that all documentation is correctly delivered to the relevant defendants. The frustration regarding the handling of the case was evident during the May 11 sitting, where proceedings were completely halted because neither the plaintiff nor his legal counsel attended the court without providing any prior notification.

This lapse in diligence provided an opening for the counsel representing former President Jonathan, Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to call for a decisive end to the litigation. Mr. Uche argued forcefully that the suit should be struck out entirely due to a lack of diligent prosecution. He pointed out that the repeated absences of both the plaintiff and the defendants demonstrated a profound lack of seriousness and a disregard for the court's time.

To further penalize the plaintiff for what the defense characterizes as a frivolous and poorly managed legal action, Chris Uche sought a cost of 5 million Naira to be paid against the plaintiff. This request reflects the defense's position that the lawsuit is not only meritless but also an attempt to create unnecessary political noise through the judicial system. At the heart of this legal dispute is a complex interpretation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The plaintiff, lawyer Johnmary Jideobi, is asking the court to determine if former President Goodluck Jonathan remains qualified to run for the presidency under sections 1(1), (2), (3), and 137(3) of the Constitution. The core of the argument rests on the definition of a presidential term. The plaintiff contends that Jonathan has already exhausted his constitutional limit of two terms.

This argument is based on the fact that Jonathan first ascended to the presidency in 2010 to complete the term of the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, and subsequently won a full four-year term following the 2011 general elections. According to the plaintiff, these two periods of leadership constitute two full tenures, meaning any further attempt to seek the presidency would result in a third oath of office, which is explicitly forbidden by the Nigerian Constitution.

The motivation behind this legal action was further detailed in an affidavit provided by Emmanuel Agida. Agida stated that the suit was prompted by growing reports and rumors suggesting that former President Jonathan might be considering a return to the political arena for the 2027 race. The affidavit argues that allowing such a bid would set a dangerous precedent and undermine the constitutional limits placed on executive power.

By challenging Jonathan's eligibility now, the plaintiff claims to be acting in the public interest, aiming to preserve the integrity of the electoral system and ensure that the rule of law prevails over political ambition. This perspective suggests that the stability of Nigeria's democratic transition depends on a strict adherence to the tenure limits established to prevent the concentration of power in a single individual for an extended period.

As the court prepares for the May 18 hearing, the case remains a focal point for those interested in the intersection of law and politics in Nigeria. The outcome will not only determine the eligibility of one man but will also provide a definitive judicial interpretation of what constitutes a term of office when a Vice President steps up to complete the tenure of a deceased or incapacitated president.

Until the Federal High Court can successfully convene all parties and hear the arguments on their merits, the cloud of uncertainty regarding the 2027 presidential landscape will persist, while the legal battle serves as a reminder of the rigorous procedural requirements of the Nigerian judicial system





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