Legal Battle Erupts Over Alleged Age Falsification by APC Aspirant Mahmud Sadisu Buba in Kaduna

A shocking legal challenge has emerged against Mahmud Sadisu Buba, an APC candidate for the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency, who is accused of lying about his age and academic credentials to run for office.

The political landscape of Kaduna State has been plunged into a state of severe turbulence following the emergence of a high-stakes legal battle involving Mahmud Sadisu Buba , a prominent aspirant of the All Progressives Congress.

The situation has escalated rapidly as Buba, who is vying for a seat to represent the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, now finds himself at the center of a storm involving allegations of forgery and deception. The court case, which has captured the attention of both the electorate and political analysts, revolves around the suspected falsification of his age, his National Identification Number, and his overall academic credentials.

Known in various local political circles by the moniker 'Abin Al'ajabi Zazzau', the candidate had previously projected an image of confidence and readiness for leadership, but that image is now being systematically dismantled by legal challenges. The drama reached a peak during the official screening process conducted by the All Progressives Congress.

During this session, Buba reportedly addressed the screening committee with an air of certainty, asserting without hesitation that he possessed the constitutional requirements necessary to contest for a position in the National Assembly. He spent a significant portion of his presentation detailing his supposed achievements and various community development initiatives, attempting to convince the committee that his leadership skills and philanthropic efforts made him the ideal choice for the constituency.

At the time, his claims seemed to be accepted, and he successfully navigated the initial hurdles of the party's vetting process, leading many to believe his candidacy was secure. However, the facade began to crumble when political opponents, who had grown suspicious of his claims, filed a formal petition challenging his eligibility to run for office.

This petition was not merely based on hearsay but was backed by a substantial body of evidence including an international passport, National Identification Number registration records, and a hospital-issued birth certificate. The revelations contained in these documents were nothing short of shocking to the public. According to the official records, Buba's date of birth is listed as August 27, 2010.

This means that while the aspirant claimed to be 30 years old, he is actually just 15 years old, making him legally a minor and completely ineligible under the Nigerian constitution to hold a seat in the House of Representatives. The controversy extended beyond his age to his educational background. The petitioners provided evidence that Buba was recently enrolled as a junior secondary school student.

It was further revealed that as recently as last year, he was attending the Ahmadu Bello University Demonstration School. The documents suggest that he dropped out of this junior secondary institution specifically to pursue a political career, a move that many find absurd given his actual age. The absurdity of the situation was further highlighted when a member of Buba's own family took to social media to voice their disapproval.

The relative confirmed that the leaked documents were authentic and condemned the entire political bid as a clear and malicious exploitation of a minor by adults with ulterior motives. As the rescheduled All Progressives Congress primary elections approach on May 16, the pressure on the party leadership to take decisive action has intensified. Party insiders suggest that the overwhelming evidence of fraud makes his disqualification almost inevitable.

This scandal has raised serious questions about the rigor of the party's screening process and the potential for electoral fraud within the state. The legal battle continues to unfold in court, with many wondering if this will serve as a cautionary tale for other aspirants who attempt to manipulate their credentials for political gain. The residents of Sabon Gari now await a resolution that will ensure their representation is based on honesty and legality rather than deception





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