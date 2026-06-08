Legacy insurers face extinction threat as Baywood group launches AI‑powered digital insurance marketplace

Chris Ibe of Baywood Group warns traditional insurers of imminent extinction if they ignore digital transformation and unveils a new AI‑driven web aggregator that promises instant, mobile‑first insurance access across Nigeria

The Executive Chairman of Baywood Group, Chris Ibe, delivered a stark warning to legacy underwriters who continue to rely on paper‑heavy, offline business models. He argued that traditional insurers face the risk of corporate extinction within the next five years unless they embrace the digital revolution in full.

Ibe told reporters that in today's fast‑moving world a company that does not adopt technology is almost dead, and that survival now hinges on rapid innovation. He described the current landscape of buying and managing insurance policies in Nigeria as on the brink of a transformation that will make the process as simple as sending a text message.

The catalyst for this change is a new digital initiative launched by CBI Partnering Insurtech Limited, a newly licensed web aggregator and subsidiary of Baywood Holdings Limited. The company has unveiled an app‑driven, web‑based marketplace designed to dismantle the traditional bottlenecks of the local insurance sector. The platform promises that insurance can be discovered, purchased and managed from any location using a mobile device.

Ibe explained that for decades the Nigerian market has been constrained not by a shortage of products but by issues of accessibility, complexity and low customer confidence. He said the target is to make insurance accessible to all Nigerians by bringing the entire ecosystem onto a single digital interface. To achieve this goal the firm is deploying an ecosystem powered by generative artificial intelligence, advanced algorithms and interactive chatbots.

While clarifying that CBI Partnering Insurtech is a technology marketplace rather than an insurance underwriter, Ibe emphasized that the platform will handle everything from policy creation to seamless claims support directly on a user's phone. He highlighted the importance of transparency in driving adoption, noting that the true test of insurance is not when a policy is bought but when a claim is made. The subsidiary is using generative AI to rebuild customer confidence through fast, transparent payouts.

In order to give consumers immediate access to a wide variety of mobile‑ready products, CBI Partnering Insurtech announced that it will provide technical hand‑holding to traditional insurance companies and health maintenance organisations. The tech firm plans to build custom application programming interfaces for operators that are lagging behind digitally, allowing them to connect directly to the mobile platform.

This collaborative framework is intended to give retail consumers, micro‑businesses and corporate organisations instant, transparent access to insurance protection at the swipe of a finger. Ibe also praised the National Insurance Commission for encouraging innovation and digital growth within the country's financial services sector. He noted that the regulator's forward‑thinking approach recognises digital ecosystems as the primary pathway to deepening insurance penetration and expanding access across Nigeria.

The commendation follows the recent issuance of an operational web aggregator licence by NAICOM to CBI Partnering Insurtech Limited. According to Ibe, this regulatory approval aligns directly with the Federal Government's newly assented insurance policy, which aims to drive comprehensive financial inclusion through digital transformation. He revealed that the company invested more than a year in building a robust technological infrastructure before securing final regulatory approval.

The licensing process was stringent, but Ibe said it served as the final piece of the puzzle. He stressed that long before receiving approval the firm invested heavily in technology, infrastructure and operational readiness, operating on the principle that operational readiness must always precede market recognition.

Operating strictly as a technology‑driven marketplace rather than a traditional insurer, CBI Partnering Insurtech plans to leverage its web aggregator status to bridge the gap between conventional insurance providers and the uninsured public, ushering in a new era of accessible, digital‑first insurance in Nigeria





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