Leeds United beat Tottenham 1-0 as Okafor scores late winner at Elland Road

Leeds United ended a five-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday, Noah Okafor scoring the decisive goal in the 79th minute.

Leeds United ended their five-match winless run in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday. Substitute Noah Okafor scored the decisive goal in the 79th minute to secure all three points for Daniel Farke's side and halt Tottenham's three-match winning streak.

The encounter was goalless at half-time, with both sides struggling to find a breakthrough before Leeds increased the pressure after the restart. The result delivers Leeds their first success in six league matches, having gone five Premier League matches without a win before Saturday's encounter. It was their first victory since their 4-1 triumph over Newcastle United in September, and it came against an in-form Spurs side.

Also read Chris Okafor: Court grants Doris Ogala N30m bail

Leeds Move To Eighth Place In Standings

The victory moves Leeds United into eighth place in the Premier League standings, a significant climb for Farke's men. Okafor broke the deadlock after Harry Wilson helped create the opportunity from a throw-in. Wilson brought the ball down inside the penalty area and set up the Swiss forward, who took a touch before firing across Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky into the bottom corner.

Advertisement

The goal was subjected to a Video Assistant Referee check over a possible handball by Wilson, but the referee allowed it to stand. Okafor had been introduced by Leeds manager Daniel Farke in the 77th minute, making an almost immediate impact. The substitute received the ball from fellow substitute Harry Wilson, who controlled the pass and played it into Okafor's path, allowing the Swiss striker to finish past Kinsky without chance.

Tottenham Star Avoids Punishment For Tackle

Earlier, Tottenham suffered a significant blow before halftime when midfielder Jayden Bogle evaded punishment for a dangerous tackle on Mathys Tel. The incident occurred approximately ten minutes before the break, with Bogle catching Tel's trailing ankle with his studs. Despite Tel writhing in pain and requiring a substitution for Dominic Solanke, VAR reviewed the incident but took no action against Bogle. The Swiss winger was not even booked for the challenge, a decision that sparked controversy among supporters.

This lenient outcome allowed Leeds to maintain their full-strength lineup during a critical phase of the game. Leeds also benefitted from an early VAR ruling that Mateus Fernandes had not handled the ball in the penalty area. The home team created two significant chances early in the second half. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header was blocked by Solanke, and Nico Elvedi nodded wide on the follow-up attempt.

Calvert-Lewin then burst forward again but chose to pass to Ao Tanaka rather than shoot. The Japanese international skied his shot, missing a golden opportunity to extend the lead. Antonin Kinsky produced a wonderful stop after Sean Longstaff's swivel and shot to keep the score level.

Advertisement

Trafford Saves Leeds From Tottenham Equalizer

Tottenham came close through Conor Gallagher, whose second-half effort went narrowly wide, while James Trafford made a brilliant save from Jan Paul van Hecke's header from a corner to preserve Leeds' lead later in the match. Spurs came agonizingly close to an equalizer but were ultimately denied by Trafford's reflexes. The goal ended Tottenham's recent momentum and delivered a crucial three points to Leeds United.

The defeat ended Tottenham's run of three consecutive league victories against Coventry City, Chelsea and Crystal Palace. Tottenham Hotspur's run of three straight league wins came to an abrupt end at Elland Road. The team will now look to regroup after a disappointing away performance. This result marks a turning point for Daniel Farke's side, who had struggled for form leading into the match.

Victory Provides Momentum For Leeds Survival

The win provides momentum heading into future fixtures. The result highlights the competitive nature of the current Premier League season. The victory is a major survival boost for Leeds, who beat Burnley 3-1 earlier in the season, and it also ends a 45-year wait for a league win at Manchester United. Tosin Oyediran is a journalist with Punch Newspapers, bringing over eight years of newsroom experience to his coverage of politics, health, advocacy, sports, and entertainment.

Known for sharp interviews and human-centered reporting, his work focuses on public accountability, civic issues, and the stories shaping everyday lives. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.