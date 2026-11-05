LEDAP Calls for Withdrawal of Charges Against Kaduna Journalist Farida Isiak

LEDAP demands the withdrawal of criminal charges against Farida Isiak and an independent investigation into police misconduct in Kaduna State, highlighting due process violations.

The Legal Defence and Assistance Project ( LEDAP) has officially demanded the immediate withdrawal of criminal charges against Farida Isiak, a twenty-three-year-old journalist employed by Nagarta Radio in Kaduna State. This urgent call to action stems from allegations that the Nigeria n Police Force arrested the journalist to silence her criticism of law enforcement officers on social media.

Core Details of the Arrest and Detention

LEDAP insists that the charges against Ms Isiak be dropped entirely because they were the direct result of alleged police misconduct and an abuse of power. The human rights organization asserts that the legal proceedings against the journalist were fundamentally flawed due to the coercive tactics used by officers to secure her cooperation and subsequent conviction.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

A nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting human rights and the rule of law, LEDAP issued a formal statement on Thursday urging authorities to rectify the situation. They argue that the initial investigation lacked impartiality because the Divisional Police Officer, Usman Adamu, was the subject of the criticism yet remained involved in the inquiry.

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Real-World Impact on Press Freedom

The incident began on October 19 when a disagreement over a N100 change from a charcoal sale escalated into a broader conflict involving the police. The dispute originated when the mother of Ms Isiak sold charcoal worth N400 and provided N100 in change, which a neighbor later disputed, leading to the arrest of her parents to force the journalist's appearance.