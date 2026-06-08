League of Imams and Alfas Distances Itself from Extremist Groups, Reaffirms Commitment to Moderate Islam

The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Nigeria's foremost Islamic scholars' body, disavows any association with groups promoting extremism and division, reaffirming its dedication to moderation and authentic Islamic teachings.

The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, established in 1964 as the paramount umbrella body for Muslim scholars, Chief Imams, Alfas, Islam ic leaders, and stakeholders across South-West Nigeria , has issued a firm disclaimer distancing itself from any individuals or groups promoting division, hatred, extremism, intolerance, or discord contrary to the teachings of the Qur'an and Sunnah.

In a press statement released on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the league clarified that it does not recognize, authorize, or affiliate with any organization or person claiming to be an extension, organ, affiliate, or representative of the league. The statement, signed by prominent leaders including the President Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere and other chief imams from various states, emphasized that such claims are false, misleading, and should be disregarded by the public.

The league reiterated its foundational principles of moderation, peaceful coexistence, and adherence to authentic Islamic teachings. It warned that any organization or individual whose ideologies contradict the Qur'an and Sunnah cannot speak on behalf of the league. This disclaimer comes amid concerns about the rise of extremist voices within the Muslim community in Nigeria, which threaten the unity and stability that the league has fostered for decades.

The league has long been a force for promoting Islamic unity, scholarship, moral guidance, and the advancement of Muslims in Yorubaland and beyond. Its leadership urged Muslims and the general public to verify any organizational claims through the league's official structures and to reject unauthorized representations. The league's commitment to centrism and moderation remains unwavering, and it calls on all stakeholders to uphold these values to ensure harmony in the region.

The league's statement serves as a reminder of its historical role in countering extremism and fostering interfaith dialogue. Since its inception in 1964, the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland has been at the forefront of promoting a balanced interpretation of Islam, encouraging education, and resolving disputes within the Muslim community. It has also collaborated with other religious groups to promote peace and development in the South-West.

The league's leadership expressed concern over the activities of unauthorized groups that exploit religious sentiments for selfish gains, thereby undermining the credibility of established Islamic institutions. By issuing this disclaimer, the league aims to protect its legacy and ensure that its name is not misused to legitimize harmful ideologies. The league calls on all Muslims to remain vigilant and to support only those initiatives that align with the authentic teachings of Islam and the objectives of the league.

The league also emphasized that it operates transparently and encourages anyone with questions about its activities to contact its official representatives. In a region where Islam has coexisted peacefully with other faiths for centuries, the league's stance is crucial in preserving the tolerant character of Yoruba Islam. The disclaimer has been welcomed by many in the Muslim community who see it as a necessary step to curb the influence of radical elements.

The league plans to continue its educational and outreach programs to strengthen the understanding of moderate Islam among the youth. It also intends to enhance its monitoring of groups that claim affiliation with it, to prevent any further misrepresentation. The league's leaders have pledged to work closely with security agencies and other stakeholders to address any threats to peace posed by extremist groups. They called on the government to support traditional Islamic institutions in their efforts to combat extremism.

The league reaffirmed its dedication to the principles of the Qur'an and Sunnah, and to the unity of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria. It urged all Muslims to reject any form of extremism and to embrace the culture of dialogue and mutual respect. The league is committed to serving as a beacon of guidance and a bulwark against division and hatred in the society.

This disclaimer marks a clear line between the league's authentic voice and the claims of those who seek to exploit its name for their own agendas. The league's message is clear: it will not be silent in the face of attempts to undermine the true teachings of Islam. By taking this stand, the league reinforces its role as a guardian of Islamic orthodoxy and peace in Yorubaland and Nigeria at large





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