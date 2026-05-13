Leadway Assurance and FRSC Strengthen Road Safety Advocacy with 'Arrive Alive' Campaign

Leadway Assurance and the FRSC have collaborated to launch 'Arrive Alive,' a road safety campaign aimed at promoting responsible driving habits, ensuring regulatory compliance, and fostering a stronger road safety culture among Nigerians. The initiative includes a webinar and engagement activities to educate motorists on safe driving practices, road safety regulations, and the importance of proactive safety measures.

Leadway Assurance has partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC ) to strengthen road safety advocacy efforts, focusing on responsible driving, regulatory compliance, and road safety awareness.

The campaign's launch, named 'Arrive Alive,' includes a webinar and further road safety engagements. A recent crash data from the FRSC revealed a rise in road accidents and fatalities, highlighting the need for increased awareness and behavioral change among motorists. Leadway Assurance emphasizes the commitment to protecting lives beyond insurance coverage





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Safety Nigeria Leadway Assurance FRSC Arrive Alive Road Safety Nigeria Webinar Safety Awareness Behavioral Change Crash Data Accident Rate Life Saving Behavioral Reinforcement Development Responsible Road Culture Private Sector Regulatory Authorities NFF

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