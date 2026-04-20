Leadership Turmoil Grips African Democratic Congress as Acting Chairman Challenges Legitimacy of New Interim Leadership

Acting ADC National Chairman Nafiu Bala has disowned the appointment of David Mark as interim leader, alleging deception and lack of due process in a move that has left the party embroiled in a deepening legal and internal crisis.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) is currently facing a profound leadership crisis that threatens the stability and future of the political party as it prepares for the upcoming 2027 general elections. The internal turmoil intensified on Monday when the party’s acting National Chairman, Nafiu Bala , publicly distanced himself from the controversial emergence of David Mark as the interim leader of the party.

Bala, who previously served as the Deputy National Chairman, claimed that his presence at the event where Mark was inaugurated was secured through calculated deception. During an interview on AIT, he explained that he was invited to the gathering under the false impression that it was a routine event to welcome new members into the party’s coalition movement. Instead, he was blindsided by a sudden announcement regarding a change in leadership, orchestrated, according to him, by the former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu. Bala emphasized that the entire process was conducted without the necessary consultation or approval of the National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee. He explicitly stated that he was completely unaware of any plans to install David Mark as the interim National Chairman or to appoint Rauf Aregbesola as the interim National Secretary. Upon realizing the nature of the event, Bala immediately initiated widespread consultations with key stakeholders within the party to address the unauthorized transition. Following these discussions, he took the formal step of notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his position as the legitimate acting National Chairman, asserting his authority and challenging the validity of the rival faction. Furthermore, he revealed that the dispute has now escalated into a legal battle, as he has filed court proceedings to resolve the legitimacy crisis once and for all. Adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama, Bala alleged that INEC records had been tampered with, as the electoral body informed him that he had purportedly resigned from his position as Deputy National Chairman. He characterized this as part of a broader, systemic deception designed to undermine his leadership and manipulate the party hierarchy. Meanwhile, the ADC remains fractured, with multiple factions, including one loyal to Dumebi Kachikwu, all asserting control over the party's affairs. As the party grapples with these competing claims, the Independent National Electoral Commission has officially distanced itself from the infighting. The commission stated that it will refrain from recognizing or monitoring the activities of any faction until the matter is definitively resolved by the Federal High Court. This ongoing saga has left the ADC in a state of paralysis, casting a dark cloud over its prospects of presenting a unified front or achieving electoral success in the cycles to come





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