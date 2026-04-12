Leadership Crisis Hits Ogun State ADC Following Parallel Congresses

The African Democratic Congress in Ogun State is grappling with a leadership crisis after two competing state congresses produced separate leaders and a split within the party ranks. Olumide Onabajo, the State Publicity Secretary, has declared his allegiance to the Emmanuel Famojuro faction, citing a lack of support and a desire to contribute to the party's growth and stability.

The African Democratic Congress ADC in Ogun State is currently experiencing a leadership crisis following the contentious conduct of two separate state congresses on Saturday. The DAILY POST reported that these concurrent congresses, held at different locations within the state, each produced a new chairman and other state officials.

Specifically, both congresses declared Olumide Onabajo as the State Publicity Secretary, leading to immediate confusion and internal turmoil within the party ranks. The situation has highlighted underlying tensions and power struggles within the ADC, potentially impacting its overall stability and ability to function effectively in the state. This split underscores the challenges faced by political parties in Nigeria, including internal divisions, conflicting ambitions, and the difficulties in maintaining unity, especially during periods of transition and election cycles. The unfolding events are likely to have repercussions for the ADC's future political activities and its standing within Ogun State's political landscape. In response to the escalating factional crisis, Onabajo issued a press statement to the DAILY POST on Sunday, clarifying his position and attempting to navigate the complex political terrain. He expressed his gratitude to both factions for acknowledging his contributions to the party’s visibility across the state, a clear acknowledgment of his efforts in promoting the ADC’s image. However, Onabajo also expressed disappointment that despite his hard work and personal investments, particularly in the Ajuwon/Akute area of Ifo Local Government, some key stakeholders failed to offer him the support he felt he deserved. This comment points to potential disagreements over resource allocation, strategic direction, and personal ambitions within the party. After careful deliberation and consultations, Onabajo announced his decision to align himself with the faction led by Mr. Emmanuel Famojuro. He emphasized that this choice was driven by a desire to continue contributing to the stability and growth of the party under a leadership he perceives as more aligned with his own goals and values. In his statement, Onabajo said his tireless work for the party, particularly in the Ajuwon/Akute area, was well-documented. He noted that key stakeholders, including Hon. Ojerinde Olusola and Comrade Salau, had not demonstrated support. He also stated his alignment with the Famojuro faction was based on conviction, the desire to contribute meaningfully to the party’s stability, and the pursuit of strengthening democratic ideals. The decision by Onabajo to side with the Emmanuel Famojuro faction adds another layer of complexity to the existing crisis within the Ogun State ADC. His explanation of the reasons behind his choice – focusing on a lack of support from certain stakeholders and a desire to contribute meaningfully under a preferred leadership – offers insights into the motivations driving individual party members during times of internal conflict. This split, particularly with the State Publicity Secretary's involvement, could significantly hamper the party's communication strategies and public image efforts. The future of the ADC in Ogun State now hinges on how the two factions manage their internal disputes and whether they can find common ground to move forward. The ability of the Famojuro and Soluade factions to resolve their differences and unite the party will determine their influence in the state's political arena. Observers will be watching closely to see how this leadership dispute affects the ADC’s preparations for upcoming elections, and whether it will impact their ability to attract support from voters. The situation is a stark reminder of the challenges inherent in Nigerian politics, where personal ambitions, strategic alliances, and power struggles frequently shape the course of events within political parties





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