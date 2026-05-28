Leadership and Mentorship Gathering in Lagos: 'Passing the Torch' Initiative

A leadership and mentorship gathering themed 'Passing the Torch: Mentorship as a Catalyst for Nation Building' is set to be held in Lagos, bringing together senior public figures, industry leaders and emerging professionals to discuss leadership continuity and institutional development.

A leadership and mentorship gathering themed 'Passing the Torch: Mentorship as a Catalyst for Nation Building ' is set to be held in Lagos, bringing together senior public figures, industry leaders and emerging professionals to discuss leadership continuity and institutional development.

Among speakers and panellists expected at the summit are Pastor Tunde Bakare, Julia Olu Jacks, filmmaker Femi Odugbemi, Ini Abimbola and Ayo Adio. The programme is being convened under the Passing the Torch initiative, led by business executive and mentor Idorenyen Enang, as part of activities marking his 60th birthday. Organisers say the platform, developed by Corporate Shepherds Limited, is designed to strengthen mentorship culture and promote intergenerational leadership across sectors.

According to Enang, 'Passing the Torch is not an event; it is a responsibility. It is a deliberate call to action for intergenerational collaboration and sustainable leadership.

'If we do not intentionally transfer knowledge and values, we risk breaking the chain of continuity in leadership and nation-building. ' He added, 'I desire that every participant leaves with a renewed sense of duty, to mentor someone, to be mentored, and to contribute to building stronger institutions for the future. ' The initiative brings together executives, mentees and thought leaders to explore how mentorship can support leadership development and institutional continuity.

Enang, who has worked across global organisations including Diageo, The Coca-Cola Company, Cadbury, Samsung and L’Oréal, currently leads Corporate Shepherds Limited and serves as Executive in Residence at Lagos Business School. Organisers say the gathering will go beyond a ceremonial event, featuring dialogue and storytelling aimed at transferring institutional knowledge and strengthening leadership pipelines across sectors. A commemorative book titled '60 Navigational Truths', capturing leadership reflections from Enang's career, will also be presented at the event.

The programme is supported by sponsors, including Mouka, Amstel Malta, AIICO, Logitech, Coca-Cola, Smirnoff Ice, Meristem and Pernod Ricard Nigeria, among others. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. As a Nigerian living in Nigeria or diaspora, you can now earn about ₦17- ₦25Million when you acquire premium domains for as low as $2500.

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Leadership Mentorship Nation Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling Transferring Institutional Knowledge Strengthening Leadership Leadership Reflections Leadership Continuity Nation-Building Corporate Shepherds Limited Lagos Business School Mentorship Culture Intergenerational Leadership Institutional Continuity Leadership Development Institutional Knowledge Leadership Pipelines Dialogue And Storytelling

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