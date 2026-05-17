Leader of the Senate Condemns Abduction of Students and Teachers, Calls for State Police Establishment

Senate leader Opeyemi Bamidele condemns the recent abduction of 87 students and teachers across states, highlighting the need for state police to ensure security nationwide. He explains the constitutional amendment process and approval process for state police, urging subnational governments to avoid partisan politics. The leader of the senate also challenges federal and state governments to prioritize the safe school initiative and address out-of-school children. All this follows the abduction of 45 students and teachers from Baptist Nursery and Primary School and 42 students from Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in a single day.

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, condemns the recent abduction of 87 students and teachers in Borno and Oyo states within 24 hours and calls for swift creation of state police to enhance security nationwide.

He details the constitutional amendment proposal for state police and explains the approval process, urging subnational governments to avoid partisan politics and ethno-religious considerations. The leader of the senate also challenges federal and state governments to prioritize and address the issue of out-of-school children





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Security Education Governance Senate Leader Abduction State Police Constitutional Amendment 24 Hours Later Armed Group Student Teacher Security Challenges Ovie Lagos Igbo Speaker Partisan Politics Ethno-Religious Consideration Safe School Initiative Out-Of-School Children

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Armed men kill teacher and abduct pupils, staff in Oyo State schools attackThe news reports a coordinated daylight attack by armed men on Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, Community Grammar School in Esiele, and L.A. Primary School, causing panic and loss of life. The gunmen reportedly used motorcycles and guns, forcing victims to run into nearby bushes.

Read more »

APC Reschedules Zamfara Primary ElectionsThe APC has rescheduled its National Assembly primary elections in Zamfara State, initially expected to take place on Saturday alongside other states, to take place on Monday, 18 May. The House of Representatives primary election in Zamfara has been shifted to Monday, 18 May, while the Senate primary in the state has been moved to Tuesday, 19 May. The State House of Assembly primary will hold on Wednesday, 20 May. The governorship primary remains scheduled for Thursday, 21 May, while the presidential primary election is fixed for Monday, 23 May.

Read more »

Yusuf Buhari Wins APC Primary, Set to Run for Senate Seat in Katsina StateYusuf Buhari, son of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua federal constituency in Katsina state, defeating his opponent Auwalu Musa Daura. However, Daura rejected the outcome, alleging irregularities in the election process.

Read more »

Dare Odufowokan: Dapo Abiodun Will Win APC Senate Primary in OgunSPCA to Dapo Abiodun says his opponent, Gbenga Daniel, will lose the APC primary election for Ogun governor. Odufowokan noted Daniel's claim that he was going to win the 2023 primary is untrue as no primary election was held at that time.

Read more »