Lawyer Threatens CJN Petition Over Federal High Court Letter Delay

Attorney Andrew Elekeokwuri warns of a formal complaint to the Chief Justice regarding unprocessed correspondence for case FHC/WR/92C/2022 in Delta State.

Legal practitioner Andrew Elekeokwuri has issued a stern warning to the Federal High Court administration in Warri, Delta State, stating that he will formally petition the Chief Justice of Nigeria if unresolved issues concerning court correspondence are not addressed. The attorney represents the defendant in Charge No. FHC/WR/92C/2022, which involves the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho. Elekeokwuri notified the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 3, 2026, of his intention to escalate the matter due to alleged delays and improper handling of letters sent to the Chief Judge.

Detailed Timeline of Correspondence Issues

The core of the legal dispute centers on multiple letters submitted by Elekeokwuri's team to seek the Chief Judge's intervention in the ongoing criminal proceedings. The initial request, dated February 9, 2026, was acknowledged by the Chief Judge's Chambers on February 17, indicating that the administrative process had begun. However, subsequent communications submitted on March 2, September 28, October 8, and October 15 failed to yield clear updates or resolutions from the court registry.

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Elekeokwuri highlighted that the situation grew increasingly concerning when the cause list repeatedly displayed the notation AWAITING CJ RESPONSE without any visible progress on the requested transfer of the case from the Warri Judicial Division to another division. This persistent status update suggested that the judicial authorities were aware of the pending requests but had not acted upon them within a reasonable timeframe, prompting the lawyer to seek external clarification.

Conflicting Reports From Court Officials

Tensions escalated on October 29, 2026, when representatives of the Take It Back Movement from Delta State and the Federal Capital Territory, along with a member of Elekeokwuri's legal team, visited the Federal High Court in Abuja to make direct enquiries. During this visit, the delegation met with Joshua Ibrahim Aji, who serves as the Deputy Chief Registrar in charge of the Chief Judge's special assistant. According to Elekeokwuri, Aji informed the group that the letters had been forwarded to the Chief Judge's residence and would be attended to by October 30.

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Contradicting this assurance, Elekeokwuri stated that his counsel was informed the following day that the letters had allegedly been returned without being processed. He was further advised to conduct additional enquiries on November 4. These conflicting accounts raised significant questions regarding the actual whereabouts of the documents, the identity of the officers who handled them, and whether they were ever presented to the Chief Judge for consideration.

Call For Administrative Investigation And Accountability

While Elekeokwuri clarified that he does not currently allege as an established fact that Mr. Aji personally withheld, diverted, or interfered with any correspondence, he insisted that the official records must disclose his involvement or responsibility at any stage of the administrative process. The lawyer demanded a thorough investigation into when the letters were received, the specific officers who handled them, whether they were properly recorded, and their final disposition.

Elekeokwuri requested that the court preserve all relevant documents, including receipt records, registers, internal notes, dispatch records, and electronic transmission logs, to establish what happened to the correspondence. He emphasized that the primary goal is to determine whether the letters were properly handled and brought to the attention of the Chief Judge, ensuring transparency in the judicial workflow.

Implications For Judicial Oversight And Next Steps

If the Federal High Court administration fails to provide a satisfactory explanation or if its records reveal issues requiring further investigation, Elekeokwuri confirmed that he will submit a formal petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who also serves as the Chairman of the Federal Judicial Service Commission. The commission possesses the authority to investigate complaints involving deputy chief registrars of superior federal courts and take appropriate disciplinary action where necessary.

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The lawyer has asked the Chief Registrar to formally acknowledge receipt of his notification and provide a written explanation detailing the entire lifecycle of the correspondence. This demand underscores the critical need for accountability within the judiciary, particularly when cases involve high-profile political figures and complex procedural delays that affect the rights of defendants.