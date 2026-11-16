Aloy Ejimakor confirms the Nigerian government abandoned its cross-appeal to convert Nnamdi Kanu's life sentence to death, contradicting recent claims by Rep Obinna Aguocha.

Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel representing IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, has officially confirmed that the Federal Government of Nigeria has abandoned its cross-appeal seeking to convert Kanu's life imprisonment sentence to a mandatory death penalty. This development marks the closure of a specific legal avenue that had created uncertainty regarding the finality of the November 2025 sentencing at the Federal High Court in Abuja. The confirmation resolves conflicting reports that had circulated recently, providing definitive clarity on the status of the state's appellate strategy in this high-profile case.

Legal Status of Nnamdi Kanu Sentence

Nnamdi Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment for terrorism in November 2025 at the Federal High Court in Abuja. His subsequent appeal against this judgement has not been listed for hearing since February this year, leaving the immediate legal proceedings in a state of temporary suspension. The specific legal mechanism regarding the conversion of his sentence had been the subject of intense debate and procedural maneuvering between the defense and the prosecution.

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Ejimakor stated in a text message response to enquiries that the federal government initially filed a counter-appeal to convert the life imprisonment sentence to a death sentence, but they subsequently abandoned this action. "They didn't pursue it. It was abandoned," he said, providing direct evidence that the state has ceased its efforts to seek the death penalty for the IPOB leader. This statement aligns with a formal communication he received two days prior to his public announcement.

Correction of House Member Claims

Obinna Aguocha, a member of the House of Representatives from Abia representing the Ikwuano/Umuahia/North/Umuahia South Constituency, had previously made claims that contradicted the eventual outcome. In a statement issued on Sunday, the lawmaker incorrectly asserted that the Federal Government was actively making legal moves to convert the life imprisonment sentence to death by hanging. His statement suggested an ongoing legal battle over the severity of the punishment that has since been resolved.

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Aguocha also incorrectly claimed that Kanu had approached the Court of Appeal to reverse the sentence and secure his release, and that the Federal Government had filed a counter-appeal specifically to impose "death by hanging." These assertions were proven inaccurate by Ejimakor's confirmation that the government's counter-appeal was abandoned, not that it was actively being pursued as a counter-measure to Kanu's defense. The representative's statement appeared to be based on outdated or misunderstood information regarding the procedural status of the case.

Political and Social Implications

Despite the legal clarification, Aguocha continued to frame the case as a significant political and social issue rather than merely a legal dispute. He argued that the Kanu case had become a national omen, tied to deeper questions of belonging, justice, fairness, and the place of the Igbo people in the Nigerian federation. The lawmaker characterized the matter before the Court of Appeal as a fierce contest over law, power, symbolism, and the emotional temperature of the entire Igbo nation.

The lawmaker, who serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of House Committees, emphasized that the issue is a recurring pressure point in the South-east. He noted that the case resurfaces frequently in town hall meetings, political gatherings, market conversations, church discussions, and the private calculations of voters seeking a solution to the Biafra agitation. This highlights the persistent social friction generated by the detention and the legal outcomes associated with it.

Call for Political Resolution

Aguocha reiterated his call to the APC-led federal government for a political solution, stating that "a stitch in time saves nine." He echoed the wishes and aspirations of people of Igbo extraction on this matter, arguing that the Nigerian state cannot afford to pretend the consequences are only legal. He asserted that the consequences are equally emotional, political, and national in scope, requiring a holistic approach beyond judicial decisions.

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The representative explained that many in the South-east interpret the continued detention of Kanu as evidence that Nigeria has yet to find the right language for peace and reconciliation. He noted that the phrase "Nothing Must Happen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu" carries significant weight, serving as an expression of fear, frustration, and concern over the standards of criminal justice administration. This perspective underscores the deep societal divisions that the legal proceedings have exacerbated.

Official Government Stance

Ejimakor's public post on 20 August served as the formal announcement that the federal government would no longer pursue the counter-appeal seeking the mandatory death penalty for Kanu. He attached a screenshot of an email addressed to him with the sender's identity blurred to substantiate his claim. This documentation provided concrete proof of the government's decision to cease this specific legal pursuit, closing the chapter on that particular appellate question.

The lawyer concluded his update by stating, "Case closed," regarding the cross-appeal on the question of the mandatory death penalty against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This formal declaration by his legal counsel serves as the definitive record of the government's current stance, removing the uncertainty that had surrounded the potential for a death sentence. The legal battle now rests on the status of the original life imprisonment sentence and any further appeals that may be lodged by the defense.