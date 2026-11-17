The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene after thousands of Nigerians, mostly Ilaje fishermen, were displaced by demolitions in Gabon. Lawmakers want diplomatic talks and an investigation into the incident.

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene over the displacement of thousands of Nigerians, particularly Ilaje fishermen, following the demolition of their homes and business premises in Gabon.

The demolitions reportedly occurred last week along Gabon's fishing coast, leaving many homeless and exposing them to health risks and economic hardship. The affected Nigerians, most of whom belong to the Ilaje ethnic group from Ondo State, had lived legally in Gabon for decades. They depend on fishing and related businesses for their livelihoods. The House adopted the resolution after a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Donald Ojogo (APC, Ondo).

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Lawmaker Warns of Humanitarian Crisis

Moving the motion, Ojogo expressed concern over the fate of Nigerians whose homes and businesses along Gabon's fishing coast reportedly suffered demolition last week. He said the affected Nigerians had lived legally in Gabon for decades and depended on fishing and related businesses for their livelihoods. The lawmaker warned that the demolitions had left thousands homeless and exposed them to health risks, economic hardship and other humanitarian challenges.

He said the situation required immediate attention from the Nigerian Government to prevent further suffering and protect the rights of its citizens abroad. Ojogo maintained that the Federal Government had a constitutional responsibility to safeguard Nigerians, irrespective of where they reside or conduct their businesses. He cited Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which identifies the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government.

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The lawmaker also referenced Chapter II of the Constitution, which sets out the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy. He further drew attention to regional agreements governing the Gulf of Guinea, particularly provisions concerning the protection of marine resources and fishing activities. According to him, countries within the region have demonstrated the capacity to protect shared marine resources and accommodate legitimate fishing businesses, including those operated by foreign nationals.

House Urges Diplomatic Intervention

He urged the federal government to open diplomatic discussions with Gabonese authorities to establish the reasons for the demolitions, determine the circumstances of the affected Nigerians, and ensure that their rights and welfare are protected. The House unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote, urging the Federal Government to establish the circumstances surrounding the demolition and take steps to protect the affected Nigerians.

It also mandated its Committees on Foreign Affairs, Diaspora, Inland Waterways, and Cooperation and Integration in Africa to investigate the incident. The committees are expected to ascertain the welfare and living conditions of the displaced Nigerians, with particular attention to the Ilaje fishermen. They will also examine the circumstances surrounding the demolition and identify measures that could address the plight of the affected communities. The committees are to submit their findings to the House within 14 legislative days.

Ojogo had earlier argued that the federal government has a constitutional obligation to protect the welfare and security of Nigerians, irrespective of where they reside. He expressed concern that the demolition had exposed thousands of Nigerians to homelessness, health risks and other humanitarian challenges, warning that their continued displacement could worsen their living conditions and raise further human rights concerns.