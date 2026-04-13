Lawmakers Call for INEC Chairman's Removal, Citing Impartiality Concerns and Undemocratic Actions

A caucus of lawmakers has called for the removal of the chairman of Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, alleging impartiality and undemocratic actions. The lawmakers cited concerns regarding his conduct, specifically regarding his social media activities and the handling of internal party affairs. The caucus also expressed worry about the potential erosion of public trust in the electoral body and its impact on the upcoming 2027 elections.

During a press conference held on Monday, Afam Ogene, the representative for Ogbaru federal constituency in Anambra, announced that the caucus had passed a significant resolution on Sunday during its inaugural meeting in Abuja. Ogene, accompanied by his fellow lawmakers, voiced serious allegations against Professor Joash Amupitan, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ). The core of the caucus's concern revolves around Amupitan's alleged conduct, which they believe undermines his ability to oversee free, fair, and credible elections.

The allegations against Amupitan include claims of operating a personal account on X (formerly Twitter) and using it to engage with content that could be perceived as partisan. Furthermore, the caucus stated that digital forensic analysis and other online investigations had confirmed their suspicions. They expressed their concern that if these issues remain unaddressed, it could erode public trust in the electoral body, potentially jeopardizing the credibility of the upcoming 2027 elections.

The caucus unequivocally calls for Professor Amupitan's removal from office and advocates for his prosecution, aiming to protect the nation from a potential slide into undemocratic practices. The caucus's actions underscore their deep concerns about the impartiality and integrity of the current INEC leadership. This situation demands careful scrutiny and proactive measures to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and uphold democratic principles.

The caucus also addressed the electoral umpire's actions concerning the African Democratic Congress (ADC) leadership, led by David Mark, describing the decisions as undemocratic. Ogene highlighted the caucus's grave concern regarding the ostensibly undemocratic actions taken by INEC, under Professor Amupitan's leadership. These actions, they claim, appear to deny the ADC the opportunity to participate in the forthcoming elections.

The caucus specifically pointed to the perpetuation of a leadership crisis within the party, alleging that INEC has abdicated its responsibility as an impartial arbiter and has instead intervened in the party's internal affairs. The commission seems to be recognizing an illegitimate leadership faction, contradicting the authentic leadership of Senator David Mark, which had previously been acknowledged and certified by INEC itself, having met the required criteria, as evidenced by a recent affidavit issued by the commission. This intervention further fuels the caucus's apprehension about the state of the electoral process.

The caucus's stance reflects a determination to protect the democratic process and ensure that all political parties are treated fairly and impartially by INEC. This situation highlights the importance of maintaining an unbiased electoral system and the potential consequences of perceived interference.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the legislator warned that declining public trust in both the judiciary and electoral institutions poses an “existential threat” to Nigeria’s democracy. The caucus underscored the need for INEC to be genuinely independent, not just in name, and to demonstrate impartiality, transparency, credibility, and trustworthiness in all its actions.

They highlighted the disparity between this ideal and the current public perception, which, they suggest, reveals a disconnect from these essential principles. The caucus believes that this disconnect, coupled with the allegations against Amupitan and the handling of the ADC leadership crisis, seriously undermines the public’s confidence in the electoral system. The ultimate goal of the caucus is to ensure that the 2027 elections are conducted in a manner that is above reproach, fostering public trust and upholding democratic values.

The caucus’s actions signal a critical moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, calling for rigorous scrutiny and immediate corrective measures to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and ensure the nation's continued democratic progress. The situation underscores the necessity of upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency within electoral institutions to maintain public trust and safeguard the future of democracy.





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