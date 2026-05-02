LAWMA Revokes PSP Licenses, Restructures Waste Collection Routes in Lagos

The Lagos Waste Management Authority has cancelled the licenses of several underperforming Private Sector Participation operators and reorganized waste collection routes to improve efficiency and address rising waste generation in the state. The move aims to safeguard public health and environmental sustainability.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority ( LAWMA ) has undertaken a significant overhaul of its Private Sector Participation ( PSP ) framework, revoking the licenses of several operators deemed underperforming and simultaneously restructuring waste collection routes across the state.

This decisive action, announced by LAWMA Managing Director Muyiwa Gbadegesin on Saturday, stems from a thorough operational review conducted to address the escalating waste management challenges posed by Lagos’s rapid urbanization and population growth. The core issue identified was a mismatch between the capacity of certain PSP operators and the increasing demands for efficient and reliable waste collection services.

These operators consistently failed to meet the required service standards, creating potential risks to public health and environmental sustainability, ultimately necessitating the withdrawal of their operating licenses. The specific operators affected by this license revocation include Kenny JPS, previously responsible for waste collection in the Igando-Ikotun and Egan II areas; Clean Craft Nig.

Ltd., covering Igando-Ikotun and Isheri-Oshun I; Doveroost Ltd., operating in Eti-Osa West; Dewayls, serving Orade and Ijegun Emure; and Pesjoy Ventures, handling waste in Ejigbo and Bucknor II. LAWMA’s response isn’t solely focused on penalizing underperformance; it also incorporates a proactive approach to service improvement. The agency has implemented a comprehensive restructuring of waste collection routes, particularly in areas experiencing the most significant growth and, consequently, the highest waste generation rates.

This realignment involves both maintaining existing operators in portions of their designated zones and strategically deploying additional operators to bolster coverage and enhance overall performance. For instance, Shekaz Global Ltd. (Isolo, Ishaga/Ire Akari axis) and Krestabol Waste Management (Ikorodu, Lowa) have had their routes adjusted as part of this process. The goal is to ensure that waste is evacuated promptly and efficiently, even in the most densely populated and rapidly developing areas of Lagos.

Furthermore, LAWMA has benefited from the voluntary relinquishment of route portions by some operators, allowing for reassignment to more capable service providers. Ayolade Oluwabukola Enterprises (Lagos Island East, Ajele axis) and Imperium Waste Services (Ayobo/Ipaja, Slot B) fall into this category, demonstrating a collaborative spirit within the PSP framework.

This restructuring represents a broader, long-term strategy to fortify the PSP system, enhance accountability at all levels, and guarantee that waste management services remain aligned with the dynamic needs of Lagos State. LAWMA recognizes that continuous improvement is essential to address the evolving challenges of a megacity. The agency is committed to sustained monitoring of PSP operator performance, rigorous enforcement of service standards, and fostering strong collaboration with all stakeholders – including residents, businesses, and community organizations.

Gbadegesin emphasized the importance of public cooperation, urging residents to work with the newly assigned operators and to exclusively utilize the services of LAWMA-accredited PSP companies. This is crucial to prevent the proliferation of illegal waste collection activities and to ensure that waste is managed responsibly and sustainably. LAWMA’s ultimate vision is to create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos for all its residents, and this latest restructuring is a significant step towards achieving that goal.

The agency is dedicated to providing a reliable and efficient waste management system that protects public health, preserves the environment, and contributes to the overall quality of life in the state. The ongoing evaluation and adjustments to the PSP framework will be a continuous process, adapting to the changing needs of Lagos and ensuring the long-term effectiveness of its waste management infrastructure





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