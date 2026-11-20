Lagos Waste Management Authority sets 60-day deadline to clear black spots. Olajuwon Akinyemi outlines plans for regional hubs and resident cooperation to manage 14,000 tonnes daily.

Lagos Waste Management Authority, led by Acting Managing Director Olajuwon Akinyemi, has established a strict 60-day deadline to eliminate illegal dumpsites and refuse heaps across Lagos State. The agency pledged to clear all identified waste black spots in the metropolis before the Christmas holiday season. This aggressive timeline was announced during a media briefing and stakeholders engagement session held on Friday. The initiative aims to reposition the authority and resolve persistent waste management challenges facing the densely populated city.

Immediate Clean-Up Operations and Timeline

Akinyemi confirmed that LAWMA would launch an intensive clean-up operation within the next 30 to 60 days to address the crisis. He assured residents that all staff would cooperate to remove waste from every illegal dumpsite and black spot around the city. The Acting Managing Director stated that Lagosians would see a transformed environment before Christmas, marking a new era for waste management in the state. This immediate action targets the most visible sources of pollution to improve urban hygiene rapidly.

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Waste Volume Challenges and Landfill Capacity

Olajuwon Akinyemi highlighted that Lagos generates between 13,000 and 14,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, creating a massive logistical challenge. He described this high volume as a significant burden for the state due to its dense population and limited infrastructure. To mitigate the pressure on existing landfill sites, Akinyemi stressed the necessity of household waste sorting and separation. He emphasized that recycling, reuse, and reduction are essential strategies to address the state's limited landfill capacity effectively.

Decentralization Through Regional Hubs

Plans to decentralize waste management operations involve establishing approximately 10 regional hubs across Lagos State. These hubs will feature offices headed by regional coordinators responsible for addressing local waste challenges in their specific areas. Akinyemi cited areas like Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin, and Badagry as locations lacking direct oversight, necessitating closer administrative presence. Other underserved areas such as Ijede, Eredo, and Agbowa will also benefit from this proximity-based management structure.

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Structural Changes and Stakeholder Collaboration

The proposed restructuring will be executed in collaboration with the Commissioner for the Environment, local governments, and other relevant stakeholders. LAWMA will focus primarily on regulation and policy direction while delegating operational tasks to the new regional structures. This approach aims to make waste management services more responsive to the immediate needs of residents in each locality. Akinyemi assured that the authority would work closely with community leaders to ensure smooth implementation of these changes.

Addressing Private Sector Operator Costs

Concerns regarding the efficiency of Private Sector Participation operators were addressed by explaining rising operational costs. Akinyemi noted that the cost of specialized waste collection vehicles has increased significantly, from N5m to N10m previously to N18m to N19m now. Additionally, the cost of diesel has risen to between N1,800 and N2,000 per litre, adding to the financial burden on operators. The authority plans to intensify engagement and public enlightenment to help residents understand these operational challenges.

Community Engagement and Infrastructure Rehabilitation

LAWMA will engage residents, Community Development Associations, market associations, and local governments to encourage cooperation with Private Sector Participation operators. Akinyemi argued that waste generators must understand their responsibility to ensure operators can break even and recoup investments. The authority will also collaborate with the state government on rehabilitating landfill sites and developing material recovery centers. These measures are designed to strengthen waste processing and recycling capabilities for long-term sustainability.