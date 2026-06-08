LAWMA Condemns Attack on Officers by Illegal Waste Operators in Lagos

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has condemned an attack on its enforcement officers by suspected illegal waste operators during a routine monitoring exercise along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. The agency's managing director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, described the incident as unacceptable and warned that perpetrators will be prosecuted. He reiterated the agency's commitment to ensuring a clean environment and urged residents to use approved waste disposal channels.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority ( LAWMA ) has strongly condemned a violent attack on its enforcement officers by suspected illegal waste operators during an environmental monitoring operation along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway .

The incident, which occurred on Sunday at Mazamaza Bus Stop, near FESTAC First Gate, involved individuals purported to be engaged in illicit waste disposal. According to LAWMA Managing Director Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the enforcement team was conducting a routine compliance exercise when they were confronted and attacked by those attempting to obstruct the agency's statutory duties. He characterized the assault as an unacceptable affront to government initiatives aimed at protecting public health and preserving environmental sanitation across Lagos State.

Dr. Gbadegesin emphasized that such hostile actions will not discourage the agency from pursuing its mandate of ensuring a clean and healthy environment for all residents. He further noted that assaults on enforcement personnel constitute a serious offense under the law and warned that any individuals identified as participants in the attack or obstruction will face prosecution. Despite the confrontation, the enforcement team persevered and extended its monitoring activities to other critical corridors such as Iyana Iba, Okokomaiko, and Agbara.

The ongoing operation is part of broader efforts to curb indiscriminate waste disposal and enforce compliance with environmental regulations. Dr. Gbadegesin highlighted that illegal cart-pushing operations and unauthorized dumpsites continue to pose major challenges to effective waste management in Lagos, representing significant threats to public health and environmental safety. He therefore urged residents and businesses to exclusively utilize approved waste service providers and dispose of refuse through authorized channels.

Additionally, he appealed to the public to support government efforts by adhering to environmental laws and reporting any observed illegal waste disposal activities. The statement reaffirms LAWMA's commitment to maintaining a sustainable waste management system despite resistance from illegal operators. The agency's resolve underscores the importance of community cooperation in achieving a cleaner, safer Lagos.

This incident reflects the persistent tensions between governmental enforcement agencies and informal waste operators, a conflict rooted in the economic pressures faced by some individuals engaged in cart-pushing. While these individuals often cite lack of alternative livelihoods, the government maintains that their activities undermine public health and environmental standards. The attack also raises concerns about the safety of public servants performing their duties and the need for adequate protection during enforcement operations.

It is anticipated that the prosecution of those involved will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider obstructing LAWMA's activities. The public is reminded that proper waste disposal is not only a legal requirement but also a collective responsibility that contributes to the overall well-being of society. Through continued vigilance and compliance, Lagos can move towards a more sustainable and hygienic future





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Lagos Waste Management Authority LAWMA Illegal Waste Disposal Environmental Enforcement Lagos-Badagry Expressway Public Health Waste Management Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin Cart Pushers Environmental Regulations Prosecution Nigeria

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