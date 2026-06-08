LAWMA Condemns Attack on Enforcement Officers During Waste Monitoring Operation in Lagos

The Lagos Waste Management Authority has condemned an attack on its officers by suspected illegal waste operators during a monitoring exercise along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. The managing director detailed the incident, stressing that assaults on enforcement personnel are serious offenses and that those involved will be prosecuted. The operation continued despite the confrontation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat indiscriminate waste disposal and promote compliance with environmental regulations.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority ( LAWMA ) has strongly condemned a violent attack on its enforcement officers during a routine environmental monitoring operation along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday at the Mazamaza Bus Stop near FESTAC First Gate, involved suspected illegal waste operators and cart pushers who attempted to obstruct the exercise. According to a statement issued by LAWMA's Director of Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, on behalf of Managing Director Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the enforcement team was carrying out its statutory responsibilities when it was confronted by individuals seeking to frustrate government efforts.

The managing director described the attack as unacceptable and a direct affront to the government's mission to safeguard public health and maintain environmental sanitation standards. He emphasized that such actions would not deter the agency from fulfilling its mandate of ensuring a clean and healthy environment for residents. Assaults on enforcement personnel are serious offenses under the law, and Gbadegesin warned that anyone identified as having participated in the attack or obstructed lawful government operations would face prosecution.

Efforts are currently underway to identify and apprehend all individuals connected to the incident. Despite the confrontation, the enforcement team continued its monitoring operation, covering key areas including Iyana Iba, Okokomaiko, and Agbara. This exercise is part of ongoing initiatives to curb indiscriminate waste disposal and promote compliance with environmental regulations across the state.

The activities of illegal cart pushers and operators of unauthorized dumpsites remain a major challenge to effective waste management, posing significant risks to both environmental sanitation and public health. LAWMA is urging residents and businesses to patronize only approved waste service providers and dispose of waste through authorized channels. The agency calls on the public to support government efforts by complying with environmental laws and reporting illegal waste disposal activities.

Reaffirming the agency's commitment to sustaining enforcement operations, Gbadegesin warned that offenders would continue to face sanctions as part of a broader strategy to tackle the persistent problem of improper waste management in Lagos





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