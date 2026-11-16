Abiodun Muyiwa Lawani and Adenike Saliu claimed the overall men and ladies titles at the 2026 Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota tournament in Port Harcourt.

The 2026 Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota golf tournament concluded with significant success as Abiodun Muyiwa Lawani of Nimbar Golf Club and Adenike Saliu of Ikeja Golf Club secured victories in their respective categories. The event, held over the weekend in Port Harcourt, drew participants from various regions across Nigeria, highlighting the growing competitiveness of the national golf circuit.

Overall Champions Secure Victories

Abiodun Muyiwa Lawani captured the men's overall title with a net score of 62, derived from a gross score of 81 while playing off a handicap of 19. Adenike Saliu claimed the ladies' overall crown with a net score of 66, recorded from a gross score of 88 at a handicap of 22. Both players expressed their satisfaction with their performances after beating the wider field to take home the top honors.

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Runner-Ups in Men's Categories

In the men's net category, Fagboyibo Fass finished as the runner-up with a net score of 65, having recorded a gross score of 87 off a handicap of 22. Seun Olagoke also posted a net score of 65 from a gross score of 90, playing off a higher handicap of 25. In the men's veterans' category, Isaac Shedowo won the title with a net score of 74, achieved from a gross score of 99 at handicap 25. Lincoln Ojo tied for the runner-up spot with the identical net score of 74, having played a gross score of 100 off handicap 25.

Performance in Gross and Ladies Sections

Tunji Ojuolape claimed the men's gross category title with a score of 76, playing off a handicap of seven. Kewani Amusan finished second in that same category with a gross score of 81, playing off a handicap of three. In the ladies' net category, Toyin Olusegun placed second with a net score of 67, recorded from a gross score of 88 off a handicap of 21. Halima Agbeniyi secured third place with a net score of 68, derived from a gross score of 96 at a handicap of 28.

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Veterans and Event Organizers

Ropo Olaofe won the ladies' veterans' category with a net score of 75, coming from a gross score of 111 at a handicap of 36. Chichi finished second in that division with a net score of 78 from a gross score of 87 off a handicap of nine. The prize presentation was attended by Tournament Director Francis Okwara, Chairman of Keeves Global Leasing Ikenna Okafor, and his wife Dr. Esther Okafor, who sponsored the CIO Classic.

Champion Attributes Win to Divine Grace

Abiodun Muyiwa Lawani described his victory as an act of grace, expressing deep gratitude to God and the tournament organizers. The Nimbar Golf Club captain, who began his golfing journey at Smokin Hills Golf Resort, commended Chief Michael Ade-Ojo for providing world-class infrastructure. Lawani emphasized that the win was not merely about expertise or training but a privilege he does not take for granted, noting his appreciation for the successful execution of the event by the organizers.