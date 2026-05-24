Latest Nigeria News: Latest Headlines, Summaries, and Analysis

A comprehensive collection of the latest Nigerian news, including top headlines, summaries, and in-depth analysis on a variety of topics.

Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy; Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River ’s hope; EditorialWhat the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa; Blood on UniformsEXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister; Investigation: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria , Benin; Operatives of the police command in Katsina State have dismantled a seven-member kidnapping syndicate linked to the abduction of an eight-year-old boy in Katsina metropolis; OPERATION: Police arrest seven for kidnapping, recover ransom, interrogate accomplic.

Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy; Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope; EditorialWhat the Vietnamese taught the Africans, By Owei Lakemfa; Blood on UniformsEXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister; Investigation: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin; Operatives of the police command in Katsina State have dismantled a seven-member kidnapping syndicate linked to the abduction of an eight-year-old boy in Katsina metropolis; OPERATION: Police arrest seven for kidnapping, recover ransom, interrogate accomplic





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Nigeria News Latest Headlines Summaries Analysis Maritime University Oil-Well Dispute Cross River What The Vietnamese Taught The Africans Tinubu Fired Wale Edun Illegal Timber Trade Kidnapping Syndicate Kidnapping

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Investigation: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello Adoke Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hopeThis news text is a special report that covers various topics, including Nigeria's maritime university upgrade, the oil-well dispute, the editorial on safeguarding Nigeria's democratic processes, and an investigation on the illegal timber trade in North-central Nigeria, Benin. The passage highlights the struggles and challenges in Nigeria's political and economic spheres, as well as the importance of protecting the country's democratic processes and combating illegal timber activities.

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