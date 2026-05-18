Latest News Headlines in English

A collection of the latest headlines from Nigeria and around the world, presented in English.

1. Senate President Godswill Akpabio; his deputy, Jibrin Barau; Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Tahir Monguno, alongside five serving governors and former governors, are among prominent figures expected to contest in today’s senatorial primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC. 2.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Monday 18th May, 2026 as the first day of Zulhijja 1447AH. This was contained in a statement issued Sunday night by Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu. 3.

Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) has launched an intensive forest and community-wide operation following the abduction of dozens of pupils and a teacher during coordinated attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. Commandant of the corps, Col. Olayanju Olayinka (retd. ), confirmed on Sunday that Amotekun operatives are at the forefront of ongoing rescue efforts. 4.

A yet-to-be-identified man was shot dead while several others sustained injuries during a violent clash that erupted at the All Progressives Congress primary election in the Ikotun area of Lagos State on Saturday. It was learnt on Sunday that the incident occurred during the party’s primary election held at a primary school in the Ile-Iwe, Egbe area of the community. 5.

A fresh power tussle has erupted in the Labour Party as Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and the party’s national leadership clashed with embattled former National Chairman, Julius Abure, over the sale of nomination forms ahead of the 2027 general elections.. Abure was accused of acting in defiance of court rulings and the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission. 6.

Abia State Police Command has arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the abduction of two children from Rivers State while successfully reuniting the victims with their parents. The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa. 7.

The Permanent Secretary for Special Services in the Office of the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Shehu Yahaya Jalam, has died in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, while participating in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage. Jalam passed away in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness. 8. The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has declared that he would work to ensure President Bola Tinubu is not re-elected in the 2027 general election.

Baba-Ahmed, a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to Tinubu, stated this on Sunday during an interview with Channels TV, while reacting to claims that he was working for the President following his previous role in Tinubu’s administration. 9. The Nigerian Navy has dismantled an illegally reconstructed refining cluster, along the Rivers–Bayelsa border , recovering about 8,500 litres of suspected petroleum products. Navy Capt.

Abiodun Folorunsho, the Director of Naval Information, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. 10. The Police command in Enugu State has confirmed the arrest of suspects linked to two separate murder cases in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area. Police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu.





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Nigeria Senate Presidential Election Abduction Military Operation Labour Party Police Command Hajj Pilgrimage Peoples Redemption Party Enugu State

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