Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi launches the National Drug Control Master Plan 2026-2030, prioritizing asset confiscation, speedy case disposal, and international cooperation to dismantle drug trafficking networks in Nigeria.

Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi has announced a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the prosecution of drug-related offences through the Federal Government of Nigeria. This pledge was made on Monday in Abuja during the inauguration of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) 2026-2030.

Legal Framework and Asset Confiscation

Lateef Fagbemi confirmed that the Federal Ministry of Justice will collaborate closely with the judiciary to facilitate the speedy disposal of drug cases. This initiative is designed to operate in strict accordance with the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act to reduce backlogs and ensure swift justice delivery.

Also read Adeboye Thanks Leaders for Success of National Grassroots Sports Summit 2026

A critical component of this new legal approach involves the mandatory confiscation of assets acquired through illicit activities. The Attorney-General stated that convictions for drug-related offences will now be accompanied by efforts to seize proceeds from illegal acts to prevent traffickers from benefiting financially.

Fagbemi emphasized that effective prosecution and asset recovery are essential for dismantling criminal enterprises. He noted that these measures are necessary to discourage the financing of illicit drug markets and strengthen Nigeria's overall criminal justice response.

Advertisement

International Cooperation and NDLEA Praise

To disrupt the financial networks sustaining organized drug trafficking, the government will intensify mutual legal assistance and extradition processes. These efforts will also include cross-border asset recovery initiatives to target the international supply chains supporting local drug distribution.

The Attorney-General specifically commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for promoting early collaboration between investigators and prosecutors. He explained that this approach has helped strengthen evidence gathering, prevent procedural errors, and improve the effectiveness of criminal proceedings.

Describing the NDLEA as the bedrock of Nigeria's national drug control architecture, Fagbemi cited its contributions to intelligence gathering, interdiction, investigation, prosecution, and public sensitization. He highlighted the agency's vital role in delivering consistent results across these operational domains.

Leadership Recognition and Strategic Framework

Fagbemi particularly commended the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, for his leadership and commitment to strengthening the country's drug control efforts. He described Buba Marwa as a silent achiever who has consistently made the current administration and the country proud through dedicated service.

The NDCMP 2026-2030 is designed to consolidate the agency's achievements within a broader whole-of-government framework. This structure aims to strengthen collaboration among law enforcement agencies, public health institutions, educational authorities, and social development agencies.

Advertisement

The multidimensional nature of drug-related challenges requires an integrated approach that addresses both criminal activities and the social consequences of substance abuse. The framework also includes financial investigators and community stakeholders to ensure a holistic response to the crisis.

Distinction Between Traffickers and Addicts

Minister Fagbemi stressed that Nigeria's legal and policy response must distinguish between major drug traffickers and persons experiencing substance use disorders. He argued that while criminal kingpins must face the full weight of the law, individuals struggling with dependence need medical and psychological support.

This dual approach ensures that the criminal justice system addresses organized trafficking without neglecting the health and welfare needs of affected persons. It aligns with the administration's goal to treat drug abuse as both a security threat and a public health issue requiring rehabilitation.

Furthermore, the Attorney-General commended the NDLEA's alternative development initiatives aimed at replacing illicit drug cultivation with legitimate agricultural activities. He noted that encouraging lawful cash crop cultivation addresses the economic factors associated with illicit drug production.

Fagbemi described this initiative as commendable and in line with the agenda of President Bola Tinubu to turn adversity into opportunities for progress. The minister urged all stakeholders to translate the provisions of the new master plan into practical programmes and measurable outcomes to ensure its success.