Lateef Adedimeji and Wife Celebrate Naming Ceremony for Identical Triplet Sons

Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Adebimpe Oyebade, held a private naming ceremony for their identical triplet sons, Rahman, Raheem, and Rakeeb. The couple, who married in December 2021, expressed gratitude for their blessings and announced plans for a larger Thanksgiving celebration in July. They also warned against fake images of their children circulating online.

In a heartwarming celebration of life and faith, Nigerian actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, actress Adebimpe Oyebade , recently held an intimate naming ceremony for their identical triplet sons.

The event, which took place on Thursday in Lekki, Lagos, was a private affair attended by close friends from the entertainment industry and family members. The couple, who tied the knot on 19 December 2021, announced the arrival of their triplets on 1 May, and the naming ceremony marked another joyous milestone in their journey as parents. The triplets were named Rahman, Raheem, and Rakeeb, names that reflect the family’s deep spiritual and cultural values.

Lateef Adedimeji, 42, expressed his gratitude to God and to all those who joined them in celebrating this special occasion. He shared that a larger Thanksgiving celebration is planned for July, where the couple intends to share their joy with a wider audience. The date for the event will be announced soon, and the actor emphasized that they are forever grateful for the blessings they have received.

In a cautionary note, Adedimeji addressed the spread of misinformation, urging the public to disregard any fake or AI-generated images of their children circulating online. He assured fans that any official photos of their sons would be shared directly on their social media pages, emphasizing the importance of authenticity in their personal milestones.

The couple’s journey into parenthood has been met with widespread support and admiration from fans and colleagues alike, highlighting the significance of family and community in Nigerian culture. As they prepare for their upcoming Thanksgiving celebration, the Adedimejis continue to inspire others with their story of love, resilience, and faith





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Lateef Adedimeji Adebimpe Oyebade Naming Ceremony Triplets Nollywood

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