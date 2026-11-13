LASUTH Commissions New Digital Learning and CBT Facility

Lagos State University Teaching Hospital has commissioned a new computer-based test facility to enhance staff training and streamline professional examinations for prospective employees.

Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, commonly referred to as LASUTH, has officially commissioned a new high-tech facility designed to revolutionize digital learning and professional development within its operations. The launch of this advanced center marks a significant milestone in the institution's efforts to modernize its administrative and educational infrastructure.

Facility Features and Technical Infrastructure

The newly established center was created specifically to provide an enabling environment for professional trainings, computer-based examinations, seminars, presentations, and various other academic activities. According to Waheed Badmus, the Head of Information and Communication Technology at LASUTH, the facility was established within the last five months to meet these growing institutional needs.

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The technical setup is robust, featuring computers connected to high-grade servers through a dedicated wired network. To ensure uninterrupted service and facilitate resource sharing, the infrastructure includes a wireless network that serves as a reliable backup system. This dual-network approach ensures that critical academic and administrative functions can proceed without technical disruptions.

Strategic Purpose and Management Vision

Chukwuka Fabamwo, the Commandant Medical Director of LASUTH, described the launch of this facility as a landmark achievement for the hospital. He explained that the initiative was conceived as part of the management's firm commitment to institutional development and the continuous capacity building of its staff.

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Fabamwo noted that the project had been a long-standing aspiration of the hospital's management team. However, the realization of this vision was previously constrained by significant funding challenges. The hospital was ultimately able to actualize the initiative through funds received from universities with which it maintains collaborative relationships.

The Commandant Medical Director emphasized that the hospital management considers this investment a worthwhile strategy for strengthening institutional capacity. By upgrading its operational systems, LASUTH aims to improve the efficiency of its internal processes and enhance the overall quality of its services.

Core Functions and Staff Development

The primary functions of the new center are diverse and critical to the hospital's daily operations. The facility is designed to conduct Computer-Based Tests, or CBTs, for prospective employees, ensuring a standardized and efficient recruitment process. It also serves staff members who are seeking promotion, providing them with the necessary platform to complete required assessments.

Additionally, the center will host structured professional training programs aimed at enhancing the skills of current employees. A key function includes providing computer-based orientation for newly employed staff. Through this process, new hires will be equipped with essential knowledge about the hospital, its operations, and institutional expectations before they assume their respective duties.

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Prof. Adebowale Adekoya, the Director of Clinical Services and Training at LASUTH, assured that the management would ensure the facility is put to optimal use. He described the initiative as a pioneering move within the healthcare setting, setting a precedent for how teaching hospitals can leverage technology for staff development.

Impact on Healthcare Standards and Future Outlook

LASUTH is recognized as a quaternary teaching hospital, and this new facility further solidifies its position as a reference point for other tertiary healthcare institutions. The hospital is known for its advanced facilities and specialized healthcare services, which continue to attract referrals for complex procedures.

Specifically, hospitals across the region refer patients to LASUTH for specialized procedures such as interventional cardiology and open-heart surgery. The addition of a robust digital learning and testing infrastructure supports this reputation by ensuring that the staff managing these complex cases are continuously trained and updated on the latest medical and administrative protocols.

By integrating high-grade technology into its core operations, LASUTH demonstrates a clear commitment to maintaining high standards of care and education. The facility not only supports current academic needs but also positions the hospital to adapt to future technological advancements in healthcare delivery and staff training.