LASTMA Intensifies Road Safety Campaign to Curb Dispatch Rider Accidents in Lagos State

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has launched a strategic engagement titled Ride Smart, Stay Alive to address the rising tide of road accidents involving courier and dispatch riders, emphasizing strict compliance with traffic laws.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, widely known as LASTMA , has voiced significant apprehension regarding the alarming surge in road traffic accidents involving commercial motorcyclists and courier dispatch riders across the metropolitan area.

To address this critical safety crisis, the agency organized a comprehensive strategic road safety and regulatory stakeholders engagement session. Held at the LASTMA Headquarters in Oshodi, the event was centered around the theme Ride Smart, Stay Alive.

This gathering served as a vital platform for a diverse group of participants, including courier operators, security agencies, transport unions, government officials, and road safety advocates, all coming together to brainstorm sustainable solutions for reducing fatalities and enhancing the overall culture of safety compliance among riders operating within the state. Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Engr.

Olasukanmi Ojowuro, the Director of Transport Operations, issued a stern call to all dispatch riders and courier companies to embrace a philosophy of responsible riding. He emphasized that the current situation, characterized by frequent traffic violations and reckless maneuvers, had made such an intervention imperative. Ojowuro asserted that the Lagos State Government is deeply committed to the protection of human lives and property through the implementation of sustainable transportation policies and institutional reforms.

He urged the riders to view traffic regulations not as punitive measures designed to harass them, but as essential safeguards intended to protect their lives and ensure a seamless flow of traffic across the citys bustling roads. Adding a data-driven perspective, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, acknowledged the indispensable role that dispatch riders play in the commercial ecosystem of Lagos, facilitating the rapid movement of goods and services.

However, he revealed harrowing statistics from 2025, noting that emergency interventions by the agency saved more than 862 crash victims. Furthermore, the agency impounded over 16,641 vehicles due to various infractions, such as overloading, mechanical failure, and reckless driving. Bakare-Oki highlighted specific danger zones, including the Eko Bridge, Lekki-Epe Expressway, and Otedola Bridge, where accidents are most frequent.

He pointed to a combination of human error and systemic pressure as the primary drivers of these crashes, citing reckless overtaking, driving against the flow of traffic, extreme fatigue from long shifts, and the dangerous habit of using mobile phones while riding. He also noted that the immense commercial pressure to meet strict delivery deadlines often pushes riders to ignore safety protocols.

The Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, CP Tijani Fatai, contributed to the discussion by advising courier companies to establish formal safety training programs and implement rigorous rider documentation and monitoring systems. He stressed that professionalism and accountability are key to reducing risks. Beyond traffic safety, he also urged riders to remain vigilant and security-conscious during their operations.

The event saw a massive turnout from various governmental arms, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and the Lagos State Ambulance Service, among others. These agencies collaborated to provide safety lectures and interactive sessions, focusing on practical steps to elevate operational standards. The participants praised the initiative as a timely intervention that could potentially save countless lives if the recommendations are strictly implemented





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LASTMA Road Safety Lagos State Dispatch Riders Traffic Management

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